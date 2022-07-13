ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix confirms David Beckham documentary is in production and will feature unseen archive footage as well as interviews with the footballer

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Netflix has confirmed a documentary series starring David Beckham is in production, following growing speculation.

The former footballer, 47, will expose his humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time in the new programme.

It will feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years as well as interviews with David himself, his family and friends, and key figures who have been part of his journey both on and off the pitch.


Exciting: Netflix has confirmed a documentary series starring David Beckham is in production, and will feature unseen archive footage as well as interviews with the footballer

The project is helmed by Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens who serves as director and executive producer, along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek.

David is producing the project with his TV company Studio 99, which launched in 2019, in association with Ventureland.

The ex Manchester United player wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post: 'I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.


Throwback: The former footballer, 47, will expose his humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become who he is today
Thrilled: The ex Man United player wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post: 'I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career'

'The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.

'The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners @fisherstevens and John Battsek. Watch this space… @studio99.'

He was reportedly inspired by the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, which began streaming on the platform in 2020.

An insider previously The Sun: 'It's something David is excited about and has wanted to do for a while. The film will feature new content and archive footage.

'It's going to be about David's life post-football, especially the creation of his new team in Miami, but will have some personal content too.

'Interest in his life and family is huge. Everyone has high hopes for this.'


Coming soon: David is producing the project with his TV company Studio 99, which launched in 2019, in association with Ventureland

