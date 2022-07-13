ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County authorities still looking for woman missing since 1976

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago
SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 1976, 22-year-old Judith Threlkeld was walking home on Central Avenue, after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library in Silver Creek, when she was last seen.

At the time, she was wearing blue jeans, a khaki shirt, a blue sweater, a navy blue suede coat, snow boots and a brown purse.

Threlkeld was reported missing on March 8 of that year. She has not been seen in 46 years, but last month, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received new information on this case.

That information came from a citizen while authorities were investigating an unrelated homicide case. Anyone with more on this case is being asked to contact Investigator Tom Tarpley at (716) 753-4578 or Investigator Tom DiZinno at (716) 753-4579.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.

