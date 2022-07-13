ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee man charged after setting dog on fire

By Autumn Scott
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago
Quishon Brown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is facing charges after police say he was responsible for setting a dog on fire in Nutbush last month.

Police said a dog named “Queen” had been intentionally set on fire and was fully engulfed in flames in the 1700 block of Hood Street on June 20 around 8 p.m.

Bluff City Veterinary Specialists, the veterinary hospital that treated the dog, reported that an accelerant was used. The dog, now called Riona, suffered from fourth-degree burns, covering about 60 percent of its body.

(Courtesy Mallory McLemore)

Riona was rescued by Tails of Hope Dog Rescue. The Memphis-based dog rescue organization offered a $20,000 reward for any information about the suspect.

WREG reported that Riona was receiving international attention from people all over the world for her TikTok videos and different colored bandages.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a very large man in the backyard of a home on Berkshire only 36 seconds before Riona escaped and ran down Hood Street.

Police said on Monday officers were told that the man responsible for burning the dog told another person he was going to burn down the house of whoever gave the video to police and the news.

Quishon Brown was arrested and charged Tuesday for aggravated animal cruelty, arson to wit set fire to personal property, and simple assault.

Melanie
3d ago

why do we need to keep comments civil when he set a dog on fire and threatened to burn down the house of persons who provide video proof to police. AN EYE FOR AN EYE!

Aleshia Burks
3d ago

I hope he gets 10 years or more for hurting a helpless animal !! He’s just a sorry excuse for a human!

Pat Winton
3d ago

You SOB I hope you go to court and I pray the judge throws the book at you.

