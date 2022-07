Harry Styles loves a pop-up. Less than three months after the musician brought Harry’s House to NYC, and four months after bringing a Pleasing polish bar to Coachella, Styles’ Pleasing is launching its newest micro-collection. Pleasing brought us the Shroom Bloom micro-collection back in March and now the brand is back with another micro-collection: Hot Holiday. Just like last time, the Grammy-winning singer has more than just new beauty products in store. Styles has created an entire Pleasing world with three new pop-up shops coming to select cities around the world on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO