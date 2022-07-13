ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Bird with the Cricket-Like Song

By Jeff, Allison Wells
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine a sound vaguely like a cricket or grasshopper chirp. That is basically the essence of the song of a bird called the Henslow’s sparrow. Birders from Maine do not expect to hear the “ti-slick” of the Henslow’s sparrow in our own state. But that is precisely the sound that some...

