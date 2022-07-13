ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

UNK students win 14 awards at national business conference

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (Press Release) - University of Nebraska at Kearney students won a school-record 14 awards at the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) National Leadership Conference. Hosted June 24-27 in Chicago, the annual conference gives FBLA and PBL members from colleges and universities across the country an...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

#2 GI Home Federal shuts out #7 GI U-Save to earn bragging rights

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The opening round of the A-7 Seniors Legion Baseball Tournament commenced at Duncan Field Friday. In a Battle for Grand Island, No. 2 Home Federal took on seventh-ranked U-Save in the opening round. Home Federal shutout U-Save 8-0 in six innings to claim bragging rights.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
City
Lexington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Aurora, IL
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

No. 6 Kearney Runza upsets No. 3 Scottsbluff WESTCO Zephyr

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The opening round of the A-7 Seniors Legion Baseball Tournament commenced Friday at Duncan Field. No. 6 Kearney Runza was paired with third-ranked Scottsbluff WESTCO Zephyr in the first round. In the end, Runza pulled off the upset in a 6-1 win.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KSNB Local4

Frew breathing life into Hastings Sodbusters baseball

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the last five years, if you’ve thought of the Hastings Sodbusters, you’ve thought of Jason Frew. Even if you can’t put a face to the name, Frew’s iconic voice likely rings in your ears. “He’s the best at what he does,”...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Duddleston’s great play not enough in Sodbusters loss to Plainsmen

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was “Dress Like Your Favorite Athlete” night at Duncan Field for the Hastings Sodbusters evening game with the North Platte Plainsmen. Sawyer Duddleston has a SportsCenter Top 10 worthy play with a catch in the outfield. That momentum was not enough to give...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Platte NRD celebrates 50 years, looks toward future

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - The Central Platte Natural Resources District is celebrating its past and looking toward its future. On Thursday, the NRD based in Grand Island celebrated the 50th anniversary of the state legislatures creating natural resources districts. General Manager Lyndon Vogt says he’s proud of the CPNRD’s recent flood projects, which prevented tens of millions of dollars of damage in 2019.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
KSNB Local4

Island Oasis water slides back after equipment issue

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For a few days this month, visitors to Island Oasis were unable to use the slides after a piece of equipment failed. Grand Island Recreation Superintendent Jeremy Bachmann said one of the motors had shut off on the Fourth of July and they were unable to restart it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Cruise Nite begins with its 35th year

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Nebraskans are hitting the streets and flipping up the hood on their favorite rides. Cruise Nite week in Kearney kicked off with a show and shine event at Blueprint Engines Tuesday night. Central Nebraska Auto Club Chairman Brad Kernick says the weeklong event continues to grow in its 35th year.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island doctor discusses lingering COVID-19 symptoms

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans are still in a tight battle with the coronavirus as different variants continue to pop up. In addition to the many developments of COVID, the symptoms and duration of their effects on the body are also changing. “Usually what we see is that COVID...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbla#Pbl
KSNB Local4

Hot versus super hot: the difference between a heat advisory and excessive heat warning

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you stepped outside this afternoon you don’t need a meteorologist to tell you it’s blazing hot out there. But you may need one to help you understand the difference between hot and super hot or the difference between a heat advisory versus a excessive heat warning. The criteria for both an advisory and warning is subjective as climates vary across the country with some populations more or less accustomed to higher heat indices. Let’s start with a heat advisory. This is issued when the heat index, or more commonly called the feel-like temperature, is expected to be between 100 and 105 degrees within the next 12 to 24 hours. The counties involved are usually shaded in peach on a map. If the heat index is expected to be super hot, then a excessive heat watch will be issued 24 to 48 hours in advance. A watch becomes a warning when the feel-like temperatures are expected to be above 105 degrees within 12 to 24 hours. The areas under this type of alert are usually shaded in red on a map. Both the heat advisory and excessive heat warning may be issued for lower criteria early in the season or when a multi-day heat event is expected. And no matter which is issued, if you have to be outside in the heat of the day, it’s always a good rule of thumb to drink lots of fluids, take rest breaks in a cool area and know your limitations. Summer is just getting started and the heat looks to stick around the rest of July.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Homeless shelter looks to expand its housing

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The nationwide housing crisis has tremendously impacted many Americans, in Grand Island women and children are feeling it the most. Hope Harbor, a homeless shelter made up of mostly women and children, are attempting to purchase four homes next door to the organization in effort to add units to their facility and give more housing to those in need.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Peacock ordinance fails

Journey of Hope bike riders stop in Grand Island for 29th year. The Journey of Hope bike riders are traveling across the country to raise money and to bring awareness for disabilities. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele declared July 11, 2022 as 'Journey of Hope Day' for the city. Updated:...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two Rivers Public Health gives updated COVID numbers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health Department has increased its risk dial within the yellow “Moderate” level of risk during its latest update on Thursday, July 14. Since June 16- July 14, 631 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD. Weekly test positivity in TRPHD...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KSNB Local4

‘Keep your child close’: Tips for kid safety around pools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just over a week ago, a girl was found unresponsive at Kansas City’s Oceans of Fun. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more kids ages one through four die from drowning than any other cause of death, other than birth defects.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two Grand Island men arrested for assault

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island men got into a physical altercation on Thursday night, leading to GIPD arresting them for assault. According to the police report, 30-year-old Faysal Hirsi said that 28-year-old Austyn Ladd started the confrontation. When it escalated, witnesses say Hirsi then struck Ladd with a brick, causing a head injury and a laceration on his arm.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Slower traffic leads to deadly crash on I-80, according to NSP

COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Nebraska State Patrol said the crash happened at mile marker 215 around 6 p.m. According to NSP, an eastbound semi had slowed because of slower traffic ahead of it, and that’s when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trax.
COZAD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy