More Explores: Sylwia’s Ice Cream Parlor in Cape Coral

By Rachel Anderson
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and Sylwia’s Ice Cream is inviting you to come celebrate all weekend long!

Sylwia’s is located off Del Prado in Cape Coral. The cozy parlor pays homage to Sylwia’s Polish/European heritage in the decoration and furniture.

The ice cream, however, is completely unique! It’s homemade with love at Sylwia’s multiple days a week!

This weekend they’re offering $5 off bills of $20 or more. They’re also collecting new and gently used shoes for people all over the world who need shoes. If you bring a pair this Saturday, you will be entered to win prizes!

For more information head to http://www.sylwiasicecream.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

Rooster’s Barn & Grill opens in south Fort Myers

Ross Manahan didn’t know what to expect. When the owner of the new Rooster’s Barn & Grill arrived on a recent Thursday afternoon to unlock the doors of his new restaurant, his first 18 customers were standing in line, waiting to walk inside. “I have no idea how...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

The Med restaurant replacing Sicilia on Bayshore Drive

Q: I hope it’s not true! I just heard Sicilia is closed, out of business. It’s one of our favorite restaurants and we love the family that owns it. A: Hate to break your heart, but Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub recently closed as quietly as it opened on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Italian restaurant and bar, which was launched in March 2019 by the Miceli family, operated for more than three years in a location that previously was a string of taverns: The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. Sicilia’s owners could not be reached for comment.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery plans first Florida location in Naples

Expanding beyond its Midwestern roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations are coming to the Naples area. The health-focused, fast-casual dining concept creates fresh raw juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, wellness shots and bottled juices. The Naples locations will be the first in Florida for Beyond Juicery, founded in metropolitan Detroit in 2005 with nearly 40 locations clustered in the Detroit and Cleveland areas.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Wonder Gardens restores historic roadside mural signs

John Merrifield, a Fort Myers artist and muralist of 30 years, has been hired by Wonder Gardens to repaint three large roadside signs that have been enticing visitors to the attraction for more than 60 years. The three large murals had faded through the years. The project will brighten and...
FORT MYERS, FL
#Ice Cream Parlor#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Bills#Furniture#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Cape Coral#National Ice Cream Day#Polish#European
mustdo.com

Waterfront Dining at Bambu Tropical Bar and Grille

Bambu Tropical Bar & Grille is a casual Naples, Florida waterfront restaurant located at Bayfront Inn and is the perfect place for family gatherings, business meetings, and romantic date nights. The highlight of dining at the Bambu Tropical Bar & Grille is the combination of friendly service, delicious food, and...
NAPLES, FL
wild941.com

Family-Friendly Lodge Coming To Florida

Floridians don’t have to drive to LaGrange, Georgia anymore. Because Great Wolf Lodge is finally coming to Florida! The first Florida location will be a little south from us in Naples. A Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson said the 20-acre complex will feature 500 hotel rooms and a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark. The Lodge also includes miniature golf, family bowling, a climbing wall and dance parties.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

$250 Million Great Wolf Lodge Project Breaks Ground in Naples

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge.Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release. Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Great Wolf Lodge sets Naples groundbreaking date

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County and Naples city leaders will see years of work pay off when Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on a 20-acre entertainment and hospitality complex Thursday. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will be located off City Gate Blvd., near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. It...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Pride Festival at Cambier Park faces criticism over drag show

A small group of people were unhappy that kids were allowed to watch drag shows at Cambier Park in Naples during the Naples Pride Festival over the weekend. Two people against it showed up at a Collier County commissioners’ meeting to protest the event that represents the LQBTQ community.
ABC Action News WFTS

Elderly woman found dead after falling into a pond with 2 alligators at an Englewood golf club

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death of an elderly woman who fell into a pond at a golf club in Englewood. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the woman was seen falling into a pond along the course at the Boca Royal Golf and Country Club. According to authorities she struggled to stay afloat.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New chiropractic building coming to Summerlin Road in Fort Myers

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural design services for a new 5,500-square-foot medical building for Kaster Chiropractic and Associates to be located on Summerlin Road at Brantley Road in Fort Myers. The new building will house Kaster Chiropractic and have additional medical office space for lease. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

