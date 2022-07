KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car crash between a minivan and a police cruiser resulted in three injuries Friday morning. The Kansas City Police Department stated a police Ford Explorer was driving south on Prospect Avenue with its lights and sirens on just before 11:30 a.m. According to the crash report, the police car drove through a red light near the Interstate 70 overpass as a black Chrysler Town and Country drove through its green light.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO