Barron County, WI

Harness racing tradition to continue at Barron County Fair

By Travis Nyhus tnyhus@chronotype.com
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago
Manley Stanley (3) leads Nimble Trimble (1) and Al-Mar Spicey Talk (4) during the one-mile trot while harness racing at the Barron County Fair last year. Photo by Travis Nyhus

With harness racing history at the Barron County Fairgrounds stretching back to the 1800s, the tradition will continue with a pair of days of racing on July 20 and 21 to get the Barron County Fair grandstand events started.

Horses from around the state and across the region, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, California, and over the border in Canada, will be in attendance in the horse barns during the duration of the fair, July 20-24.

Related
Volume One

SQUEAKY DAIRYLAND GOODNESS: Menomonie Welcomes Ellsworth Co-op Creamery

Not to be too cheesy, but Ellsworth Co-op Creamery’s Menomonie Grand Opening event on Thursday, July 14, was grate. It was so gouda, it can only get cheddar from here. In fact, if you’re feelin’ blue (cheese), you have to swing into the new shop – it’ll make you brie-lieve in magic. OK, OK, I’m done milkin’ the cheese puns (no, I’m not).
MENOMONIE, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening Hudson location in 2023

While working a wedding in Maui, Hawaii, about a year ago, photographers Rory and Connie Young began to question their career path and what they truly wanted to be doing with their lives. They loved their jobs, but “it was not as fulfilling as we needed them to be,” Connie...
HUDSON, WI
Volume One

BABY BACK (FOR THE FIRST TIME): Chili’s Could Be Coming to Eau Claire

Time to cue that ad jingle that’s been stuck in our heads since the 1990s: Eau Claire could soon be home to a Chili’s. If you’re the kind of person who wants your (sing it with me) baby back, baby back, baby back ribs, then you’ll be pleased to know that the national chain restaurant could soon be serving up American and Tex-Mex fare at 3625 Gateway Drive, on the former site of CCF Bank. The bank recently built a newer, smaller branch next door, freeing up this high-traffic spot at the corner of Gateway Drive and Prill Road not far from Kohl’s and Target for development.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One-man-band roams Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A one-man-band is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Jeff Beal of Guthrie Center, IA says he began playing guitar as a kid, and his passion for music as well as other instruments only grew from there. Now, Beal plays guitar,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
stcroix360.com

New nature center near Hudson immerses visitors in St. Croix Valley’s natural wonders

Minnesota's Carpenter Nature Center opens visitor center and trails at site across the river. The newest nature center in the St. Croix Valley opened its doors for the first time last week. Carpenter Nature Center, which has long operated facilities and managed natural habitats on the river in Minnesota’s Denmark Township, celebrated the grand opening of the Al and Laurie Hein Visitor Center at property it has been acquiring over the past 30 years in the Town of Troy, five miles south of Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Heavy rains and flash flooding are affecting traffic, schools and more in Chippewa County on Friday. An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning, which prompted a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
STANLEY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue sets up in Somerset

Molly Larson knew Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue needed a larger space. In the four months since the rescue organization made the move to Somerset, she hasn’t looked back. Larson works as an event coordinator for the program. She said the move to the Somerset office has been great.
SOMERSET, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Commission rules to terminate firefighter

NEW RICHMOND - On Tuesday, July 5, the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission (PFC) delivered its decision to terminate firefighter Jonathon Haffner’s employment with the New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department effective immediately. The decision concludes the PFC’s evidentiary hearing on the motion brought by Haffner to dismiss...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Firefighter hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire late Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on the 700 block of Hobart Street at 11:26 p.m., according to a release. Heavy smoke...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County. In a missing person...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire woman arrested after leading Jackson County law enforcement on 120 MPH chase

TOWNSHIP OF ADAMS, Wis. (WKBT) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old Eau Claire woman after a 12 mile chase Wednesday. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. to a call of a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of I-94 in Adams. Behind the responders assisting, a driver — Katie Carpenter — accelerated quickly through the scene, narrowly missing some responders, according to a news release.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Two injured after single motorcycle accident

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash with injuries on state Highway 63 near U.S. Highway 10 in Ellsworth Township. It was determined Kyle Fautt, 44 years old from Ellsworth, was operating a 1998 Honda motorcycle...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Fleeing Driver Leads Authorities On 20-Miles Pursuit In Vernon County

A fleeing driver is accused of leading deputies on a 20-mile pursuit in Vernon County last week. The deputies had been looking for 37-year-old Aaron M. Trumble. He was wanted in Eau Claire as part of a sexual assault investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that deputies say Trumble wouldn’t pull over when they tried to conduct a traffic stop last Thursday. Finally, a “rolling roadblock maneuver” was used to force him to the side of the road. He’s being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, who police believe was from Eau Claire. Two of three other occupants in the victim’s vehicle were taken to the hospital. They extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.
SUPERIOR, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department said Tuesday night that a man they were searching for who failed to show up for his jury trial Tuesday morning is in custody. In an updated Facebook post Tuesday at 10:04 p.m., the Police Department said that 23-year-old Jesse D. Nelson...
MENOMONIE, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
