Harness racing tradition to continue at Barron County Fair

Manley Stanley (3) leads Nimble Trimble (1) and Al-Mar Spicey Talk (4) during the one-mile trot while harness racing at the Barron County Fair last year. Photo by Travis Nyhus

With harness racing history at the Barron County Fairgrounds stretching back to the 1800s, the tradition will continue with a pair of days of racing on July 20 and 21 to get the Barron County Fair grandstand events started.

Horses from around the state and across the region, including Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, California, and over the border in Canada, will be in attendance in the horse barns during the duration of the fair, July 20-24.