Nashville, TN

Suspect threatens Nashville neighbor with pistol over $3

By Laura Schweizer
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police charged a man Tuesday after they said he threatened his neighbor with a firearm several times.

The victim reportedly told officers that their neighbor, Anthony Hart, 43, got upset after they asked for $3 back they lent to him. Police said Hart then threatened the victim multiple times with a pistol.

MNPD documents said Hart told his neighbor, “If you get the police involved, I’ll come back and shoot you and your family.”

Investigators charged Hart with felony aggravated assault. He was released hours later after he made bail.

