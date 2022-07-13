Fujifilm X-T30 II Review

Topaz DeNoise AI excels at one specific job: clearing out digital noise from your photos. It gives you more control over its operation than its closest competitor, DxO PureRAW, which is also excellent at what it does. Topaz DeNoise is far more effective at removing noise artifacts than Lightroom, Photoshop, and other general photo-editing software, which require you to fiddle with sliders and don’t produce as good results on high-ISO digital photos. Though I was less than thrilled with Topaz's all-around photo software Topaz Studio, the company’s noise reducer is at least as good as DxO’s, and in some ways even better. Both are excellent products, and your choice depends on the type of photos you have and how much control you want over the process.

