ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police: Human remains found in BBQ grill at southeast Houston home

By Chad Washington
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxhDn_0ge8wj2B00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Police are investigating a grisly scene in southeast Houston as human remains were found in a barbecue grill on Tuesday.

Houston police were called to a house on the 5200 block of Peach Creek after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. The caller then left the home.

Police told reporters that they then got a search warrant for the home to begin the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBLZB_0ge8wj2B00
Houston police cars parked near the home where they found human remains in a barbecue grill. (Houston Police Department/Twitter)
Two charged after infant tests positive for fentanyl

When investigators searched the grill, they found a full human skeleton in the grill. They believe the remains to be an adult, but do not know yet the age or sex of the victim. They also said the remains had been there for some time.

Police are now waiting for the medical examiner to take the remains for an autopsy to discover the age and cause of death of the body. No charges have been filed in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

Killer still on the run after aspiring rapper 'Ms. Me' found dead in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman found dead outside her car in southeast Houston on Saturday is asking for help to find her killer. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, was found shot to death on Fairgreen near Sandrock on July 9 at about 8:30 p.m. She was lying near her car, which was in gear and had crashed into a pile of trash and a mailbox. They are details that only add to her family's pain.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Sports
Click2Houston.com

Family escapes massive fire at home in west Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A family is safe as firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home in west Houston Friday. Officials responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 13800 block of Barryknoll Lane. When they arrived at the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Southeast Houston#Police Cars#Human Remains#Bbq#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
cw39.com

Deputies: Man shot dead outside north Houston apartment

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting of a man at a north Houston apartment complex on Wednesday. Deputies were called to an apartment complex on 505 Cypress Station Drive around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a shooting. A resident...
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bullets shoot through home hitting two people after drive-by shooting

HOUSTON - Police say that two people were shot while sitting in their living room early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near the 8000 block of Colonial Lane and Hondo Street on Houston's Southside. According to Houston Police, a dark colored sedan car drove by the front...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly giving false information. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 3:45, Officers responded to the 1800 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a Theft. An investigation was conducted, and one of the four occupants identified as Alicia Smith, 54 of Houston, was taken into custody for Failure to Identify by Giving False or Fictitious Information.
HOUSTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy