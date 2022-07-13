Arizona secretary of state candidate Shawnna Bolick has turned attention to 'rigged' election

Shawnna Bolick was in her usual no-nonsense mode.

Looking at an overcrowded, undercooled room at the state Senate on May 31, she laid down the ground rules for a presentation from the producers of "2,000 Mules," a documentary that purports to show massive fraud in the 2020 election. The film was widely debunked.

“For those of you who have been in one of my Ways and Means committees, I will use the gavel," said Bolick, signaling her intent to run a tight meeting. "If you guys are out of line, we will potentially give you a warning and throw you out.”

The presentation gave Bolick, a state lawmaker from Phoenix, a spotlight as she pursues the GOP nomination for Arizona secretary of state.

After the 2020 election, she told the audience during closing remarks, she filled 15 pages with ideas for improving elections. She worked with a local attorney to examine voter affidavits about irregularities in the election.

"Unfortunately, I had death threats. I had to put cameras up around our house," she said. She waved off advice to get protection from the state Department of Public Safety.

“That’s OK, three of us know how to shoot back," she said referring to her household, as the audience chuckled.

Bolick: 2020 election was 'rigged'

Bolick's tough talk doesn't end with dealing with threats.

She has a lot to say about what she sees as failings of the last election, tiptoeing close to claiming it was stolen but not saying that outright.

“We do know the election officials colluded with the judiciary in 2020,” Bolick told the Senate audience, without offering any evidence.

She has said numerous times that the election was "rigged" because of grants from private foundations, including one established by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, to help elections offices cover unexpected costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those Zuck Bucks bought this election and rigged it against us," she said at a debate sponsored by the Republican Party of Arizona.

The Arizona auditor general reviewed the $11.9 million Arizona received and showed the money was used to hire temporary workers, to support early voting sites and to create public messaging to counteract misinformation, among other things. The state and county elections offices returned nearly $2 million of the grant money.

The review didn't indicate any impropriety in how the money was spent.

In the only televised debate of the primary campaign on Arizona PBS, Bolick said she didn't know if there was rampant fraud but again contended the process was rigged.

Bolick also had enough questions about the outcome of the 2020 presidential race that, if she were secretary of state, she would not have immediately certified the results, she said during the PBS debate, even though the law requires the secretary to do so absent an injunction. She said she would have ordered an audit first.

In 2021, she introduced legislation that would have allowed lawmakers to reject the presidential results and substitute their own slate of electors if they believed there was fraud. The bill did not advance, but it drew national attention — even as recently as May, when emails showed Bolick was among state lawmakers asked by Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to reject the presidential electors chosen by voters and substitute their own slate.

Bolick insists her 2021 bill would have had safeguards to prevent a simple majority of the Legislature from making such a move, but that language was not in the legislation she introduced.

A focus on county offices

Bolick, 47, has long had involvement with public policy, according to her legislative and campaign biographies. She did not respond to a request for an interview.

As she runs for secretary of state, Bolick has emphasized three key themes: She would check her politics at the door, recognizing the secretary's role as a nonpartisan overseer of elections; tighten up election security; and serve the Arizona businesses that rely on the office for services such as partnership registration, address confidentiality and notary regulation.

She has proposed the establishment of election integrity task forces to work with county recorders and election directors in each of the 15 counties, to ensure election procedures are followed uniformly. And she said she would advocate for better training and a small pay boost for poll workers.

The other Bolick in government

Bolick was born in Pittsburgh and earned a degree in environmental and education policy from Syracuse University. During her undergraduate years, she worked in a public high school in New York City, an experience that kindled her interest in helping families find better educational options, according to her biography.

She went on to earn a master's degree in urban education from American University in Washington, D.C. During that time, she got involved in policy creation, working for then-U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pennsylvania, and after graduation moving to Texas to work on a digital economy project for then-Lt. Gov. Rick Perry.

But she never strayed far from education. As a young mother, she wrote a book, "Playtime in Phoenix: The Ultimate Guide to Learning & Having Fun With Kids!" in 2004 and was involved in numerous activities associated with her two children's schools. She served on the board of Benchmark Elementary & Pre-School, a charter school, and has worked as a researcher for school choice organizations.

Bolick is married to Clint Bolick, one of Arizona's seven Supreme Court justices. After two unsuccessful runs for the state House, she won in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020.

From school choice to election integrity

A strong proponent of school choice, Bolick entered the Legislature with education issues forefront. But election integrity soon moved up on her agenda, she told the audience at the Senate meeting with the "2,000 Mules" producers.

During her four years at the state House, she sponsored numerous election bills, including a measure that would have banned the creation of emergency voting centers unless there were a war or civil disaster. Another would have clarified that state election laws prevail over any conflicting provisions in the Elections Procedures Manual, the guidebook prepared by the secretary of state for how elections are run.

“Unfortunately, a lot of them got killed," she said at the Senate hearing. But many of those proposals are part of her roadmap for how she'd like to see elections run as the state's top elections official.

