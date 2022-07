If you want to add characters and weapons to your roster in Genshin Impact, you must “Wish” for them. As a free-to-play gacha game, you must gamble away Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates to roll for the most lucrative characters and weapons. Because the easiest way to accumulate more Fates is to purchase them with real-world money, it’s very easy to lose a lot of money quickly. That said, if you know how to see how many Wishes you’ve made in Genshin Impact, you can save yourself some time and money by beating the gacha.

