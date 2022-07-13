ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Arizona secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes: 'We've got to protect democracy'

By Mary Jo Pitzl, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgl3i_0ge8w7lw00

Adrian Fontes burst onto the political radar in the aftermath of an election that left thousands of voters stranded in long lines.

Fresh off a trip to Greece, Fontes said he was riding high on a renewed appreciation of democracy and the importance of the vote when he ran into the human logjam of snaking lines of voters at the 2016 presidential preference election in Maricopa County.

"I come to my neighborhood polling place and it looks like a war zone," he recalled. Police were on scene to deal with a voter who got hit crossing the street, parking lots were jammed and people were backed up in a line that seemingly didn't move.

"I said, 'This absolutely has to stop, this is insane, who's in charge of this mess?'" Fontes said.

He quickly found out, and the next day he filed to run for Maricopa County recorder.

The move launched him on an improbable journey that led to an upset victory, a shake-up of a normally low-profile office and nationwide scrutiny of the way his office ran the 2020 election after Donald Trump's loss.

Today, Fontes is seeking the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state, promising to protect the right to vote and to push back against the continuing "big lie" that the 2020 election he oversaw was stolen.

Who else is running? These are the major candidates in the race for Arizona secretary of state

Shaking things up in office

Fontes, 52, touts his experience running the recorder's office as he seeks the state's top elections post.

During his four years in office, he wasn't afraid to shake things up, leaving a trail of adverse court rulings as he pushed the envelope on election procedures.

"Nobody knew who the county recorder was; now they do," he joked at a recent fundraiser.

Under his administration, the county transitioned to vote centers, where people could cast their ballots anywhere in Maricopa County, rather than being bound to their local precinct. He instituted ballot tracking, sending electronic confirmation to voters that their ballot was mailed out and a notification when it returned to the county.

He mailed ballots to every registered voter for city and school district elections in 2017, with little pushback. But when he tried that again for the spring 2020 presidential preference election, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs advised against it and Attorney General Mark Brnovich got a court order to stop him.

Debate shows contrasts:Democrats vying for Arizona's top election office spar over qualifications

In the 2018 primary election, numerous polling locations didn't open on time and technological difficulties complicated operations. The county board of supervisors ordered an audit to ensure the problems didn't recur; the fall 2018 general election ran with few issues.

Defending 2020 while looking ahead

Fontes fiercely defends the work of his office in the 2020 election, which continues to draw complaints from election deniers who claim, without proof, that the race was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

His defense is backed up by numerous audits, including one ordered by the state Senate Republicans. The GOP-controlled board of supervisors is steadfast in its defense that the election was conducted cleanly and fairly.

In February, Fontes wrote to the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking an investigation and possible criminal charges against the 11 Republicans who presented themselves to federal officials as an "alternate slate" of presidential electors.

"At least one person in Arizona with personal knowledge of the truth must come forward and stand up for what's right," he said at his campaign kickoff. "And I did that today."

A U.S. Marine veteran, he said his duty to his country didn't stop when he hung up his uniform, nor when he left the recorder's office after losing a close race in 2020.

"We have got to protect democracy," he told supporters at a fundraiser. "I'll just be wearing a different uniform this time."

2022 elections:Here’s who wants to be your next city council member in metro Phoenix

Fighting spirit, for better or worse

His temper sometimes got the better of Fontes, such as when he cursed at a voter who complained about lack of clarity in county ballot materials. He later apologized.

At the time, he called himself a "professional fighter," noting his work as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. He brings that fighting sense to the campaign trail, saying he'll never apologize for his passion.

"Competition is part of my core," he said in a recent interview. Sports, his legal training and his Marine Corps service feed that fighting bent, he said.

“I’m not going to be the guy who’s going to sit there with one hand over the other on a table and quietly advocate for anything," he said. "But I am going to get things done, behind the scenes, outside of public view.”

Before you vote:What's on your August 2022 primary ballot for Arizona?

Deep Arizona roots for Fontes

Fontes is a native of Nogales and has a long family history in southern Arizona. He attended Arizona State University for his undergraduate degree and earned his law degree at the University of Denver.

He worked in both the Maricopa County attorney and Arizona attorney general offices before moving into defense work. When he defeated incumbent Republican Recorder Helen Purcell in 2016, he scored a rare win for Democrats in a countywide election. He lost his 2020 re-election bid to Republican Stephen Richer in a close contest.

Divorced, Fontes is the father of three girls.

Marlene Galan Woods, the widow of former Attorney General Grant Woods, is his campaign chair.

Public records show the Fontes campaign had raised $482,500 as of mid-April, the latest data available. Most of it comes from donations under $100 and mostly from local donors. He faces state Rep. Reginald Bolding, the minority leader in the House, in the Aug. 2 primary.

Reach the reporter at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com and follow her on Twitter @maryjpitzl.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 13

Windsurfer
3d ago

The only democracy he's talking about is the Liberal One World Order. It certainly isn't the American democracy

Reply
5
Related
KTAR.com

Think Tank, guests discuss upcoming Arizona primary election

The Think Tank’s favorite pundits, Chuck Coughlin and Tom Ryan, take a look at the upcoming Arizona primary election to be held Aug. 2. Donald Trump has endorsed candidates in several of the contested Republican primary races. What will the impact of this endorsement be?. In addition to that,...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Best and Worst Candidates on Cannabis, According to Arizona NORML

The August primaries are fast approaching. It's the beginning of an election season that will have wide-ranging impacts on Arizona politics, as newly redrawn districts shake up Senate races, and seats for governor and attorney general are left vacant. If you want to know where the candidates up and down...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Concerns Arise That Cochise County Elections Official Skeptical of Election Fraud Is Screening Election Integrity Proponents from Working at the Polls

Arizonans applying for poll worker positions in Cochise County during this fall’s election are being asked to answer some unusual questions, including ones regarding their motives. Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra added the questions this year to the poll workers’ application, some believe, in an effort to screen out those with concerns about election fraud, which Marra speaks derisively about frequently on Twitter.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Nogales, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

Measuring the 'Trump Factor' in Arizona Republican primaries

PHOENIX — Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but he plays an enormous role in Republican primary races. Campaign road signs, television and social media ads are everywhere. Candidates belonging to the same party, holding many similar viewpoints trying to differentiate themselves. Endorsements are a way of signaling to the party faithful where you stand on the issues. But the one endorsement that stand out above all others is from former President Trump.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ election officials urging quick returns of early ballots

With Arizona’s primary election quickly approaching, officials are asking voters who received mail-in ballots to return them as soon as possible. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says time is of the essence to make your vote count. “Please, please, please, please, mail it back by July 26, because, unlike...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

New National Poll: Arizonans Blame Biden for Rising Prices and Worry Biden-Backed Antitrust Proposals Will Worsen Inflation

A new poll conducted by Echelon Insights and released by NetChoice, a trade association committed to making the internet safe for free enterprise and free expression, found that Arizona voters blame President Biden for soaring inflation and are worried that antitrust proposals like Sen. Klobuchar’s S. 2992, which is backed by President Biden, will continue to raise prices even further.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Southern Arizona#State Senate#Election Law#Democratic
azbex.com

Arizona School Funding Lawsuit Going to Trial

A lawsuit filed in 2017 by a group of school districts and education support groups alleging state budget cuts deprived schools of necessary capital funding for more than a decade has been given a tentative September trial date, with a possibility of moving to January. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Arizona Education Department spent COVID-19 relief funds on LGBT books

Coronavirus relief funds allocated by the Arizona Department of Education were used to purchase several books depicting gay and transgender characters. Earlier this year, the department and state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman fully funded a Tempe teacher's "Learning To Love Reading Again" project, which sought to "build a classroom library full of critically acclaimed and diverse young adult literature."
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Advocate’s long legal battle with city enters 6th year

After five years of legal wrangling, multiple law suits and around $340,000 in combined legal fees racked up by both sides, Marc Stuart’s legal battle with the City of Scottsdale continues. Now, Stuart, who was removed in handcuffs by police from the lectern during the public comment portion of...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy