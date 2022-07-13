Arizona secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes: 'We've got to protect democracy'

Adrian Fontes burst onto the political radar in the aftermath of an election that left thousands of voters stranded in long lines.

Fresh off a trip to Greece, Fontes said he was riding high on a renewed appreciation of democracy and the importance of the vote when he ran into the human logjam of snaking lines of voters at the 2016 presidential preference election in Maricopa County.

"I come to my neighborhood polling place and it looks like a war zone," he recalled. Police were on scene to deal with a voter who got hit crossing the street, parking lots were jammed and people were backed up in a line that seemingly didn't move.

"I said, 'This absolutely has to stop, this is insane, who's in charge of this mess?'" Fontes said.

He quickly found out, and the next day he filed to run for Maricopa County recorder.

The move launched him on an improbable journey that led to an upset victory, a shake-up of a normally low-profile office and nationwide scrutiny of the way his office ran the 2020 election after Donald Trump's loss.

Today, Fontes is seeking the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state, promising to protect the right to vote and to push back against the continuing "big lie" that the 2020 election he oversaw was stolen.

Shaking things up in office

Fontes, 52, touts his experience running the recorder's office as he seeks the state's top elections post.

During his four years in office, he wasn't afraid to shake things up, leaving a trail of adverse court rulings as he pushed the envelope on election procedures.

"Nobody knew who the county recorder was; now they do," he joked at a recent fundraiser.

Under his administration, the county transitioned to vote centers, where people could cast their ballots anywhere in Maricopa County, rather than being bound to their local precinct. He instituted ballot tracking, sending electronic confirmation to voters that their ballot was mailed out and a notification when it returned to the county.

He mailed ballots to every registered voter for city and school district elections in 2017, with little pushback. But when he tried that again for the spring 2020 presidential preference election, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs advised against it and Attorney General Mark Brnovich got a court order to stop him.

In the 2018 primary election, numerous polling locations didn't open on time and technological difficulties complicated operations. The county board of supervisors ordered an audit to ensure the problems didn't recur; the fall 2018 general election ran with few issues.

Defending 2020 while looking ahead

Fontes fiercely defends the work of his office in the 2020 election, which continues to draw complaints from election deniers who claim, without proof, that the race was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

His defense is backed up by numerous audits, including one ordered by the state Senate Republicans. The GOP-controlled board of supervisors is steadfast in its defense that the election was conducted cleanly and fairly.

In February, Fontes wrote to the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking an investigation and possible criminal charges against the 11 Republicans who presented themselves to federal officials as an "alternate slate" of presidential electors.

"At least one person in Arizona with personal knowledge of the truth must come forward and stand up for what's right," he said at his campaign kickoff. "And I did that today."

A U.S. Marine veteran, he said his duty to his country didn't stop when he hung up his uniform, nor when he left the recorder's office after losing a close race in 2020.

"We have got to protect democracy," he told supporters at a fundraiser. "I'll just be wearing a different uniform this time."

Fighting spirit, for better or worse

His temper sometimes got the better of Fontes, such as when he cursed at a voter who complained about lack of clarity in county ballot materials. He later apologized.

At the time, he called himself a "professional fighter," noting his work as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. He brings that fighting sense to the campaign trail, saying he'll never apologize for his passion.

"Competition is part of my core," he said in a recent interview. Sports, his legal training and his Marine Corps service feed that fighting bent, he said.

“I’m not going to be the guy who’s going to sit there with one hand over the other on a table and quietly advocate for anything," he said. "But I am going to get things done, behind the scenes, outside of public view.”

Deep Arizona roots for Fontes

Fontes is a native of Nogales and has a long family history in southern Arizona. He attended Arizona State University for his undergraduate degree and earned his law degree at the University of Denver.

He worked in both the Maricopa County attorney and Arizona attorney general offices before moving into defense work. When he defeated incumbent Republican Recorder Helen Purcell in 2016, he scored a rare win for Democrats in a countywide election. He lost his 2020 re-election bid to Republican Stephen Richer in a close contest.

Divorced, Fontes is the father of three girls.

Marlene Galan Woods, the widow of former Attorney General Grant Woods, is his campaign chair.

Public records show the Fontes campaign had raised $482,500 as of mid-April, the latest data available. Most of it comes from donations under $100 and mostly from local donors. He faces state Rep. Reginald Bolding, the minority leader in the House, in the Aug. 2 primary.

