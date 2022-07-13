ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

2 motorcyclists collide, each taken to hospital after Olmsted Co. crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two motorcyclists were hospitalized Tuesday night...

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Two injured after single motorcycle accident

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash with injuries on state Highway 63 near U.S. Highway 10 in Ellsworth Township. It was determined Kyle Fautt, 44 years old from Ellsworth, was operating a 1998 Honda motorcycle...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Man charged for Rochester motorcycle crash that led to amputation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle crash that led to the discovery of drugs and an amputated leg has now produced criminal charges against a Rochester man. Andreas Maxwell Schmidt, 44, is charged with criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and carrying a pistol while under the influence.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Update: Woman, three children injured in I-35 rollover

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a crash on I-35 north of Albert Lea Tuesday evening. Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin's 2006 Buick Rendesvous left the interstate near mile marker 20 and rolled into the median ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Vehicular homicide charge filed over deadly collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a homicide charge over a fatal collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 20 of Rochester, is accused of criminal vehicular homicide. The Rochester Police Department says Kwel was driving south on East Circle Drive NE just before 1:30 pm on April 11. According to witness statements, Kwel was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before he lost control, went through the median, and crashed into a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Gomez, 22 of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Dodge County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. It happened on Highway 30 around 10:21 am Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ronald Leroy Karg, 75 from Glencoe, was riding east when his 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser went into the ditch near 115th Avenue. Karg was thrown from the cycle and killed.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Three children, Albert Lea woman injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening

Three children were injured, and an Albert Lea woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Buick Rendezvous being driven by 38-year old Ella Gangodo of Austin was southbound on I-35 at approximately...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester utility trailer stolen, recovered in Byron

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County sheriff's office reported a second trailer theft and quick recovery this week. At about 9:10 p.m., Rochester police responded to a man in the 4800 block of 19th Street NW, who said his utility trailer had been stolen. The man showed Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Woman Arrested After Fight at Rochester Smoke Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Rochester smoke shop. Rochester Police said 33-year-old Krystal Phillips entered the Broadway Smoke Shop in the 1900 block of South Broadway and attempted to purchase some items around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A...
KAAL-TV

17-year-old taken into police custody for gun, alcohol possession

(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County. In a missing person...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Teen arrested, gun seized after Wednesday night argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen is arrested and a loaded gun is seized after an alert police officer investigates a Wednesday night argument. The Rochester Police Department says an officer was parked in the lot of the 41st Street NW fire station by The Gates of Rochester when he heard people arguing in the Gates parking lot around 11 pm. The officer says during a loud dispute between two groups of people he heard the word “gun” mentioned and other statements that made him believe a firearm was involved.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Facing Multiple Felonies Tied to 2021 Motorcycle Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester man with multiple felonies that stem from a motorcycle crash last fall. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday indicates witnesses saw 44-year-old Andreas Schmidt and a passenger crash on Hwy. 14 near Dover after a tire blew out on the motorcycle they were riding on Sept. 25. The passenger had to be airlifted from the scene due to a severe leg injury that resulted in her leg being amputated.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Teenager cited in Snapchatted scooter crash

(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old was cited with failure to assist in a serious scooter crash last week. Bill Gum Benjamin of Rochester has been cited according to Minnesota's Good Samaritan law, which states that "a person at the scene of an emergency who knows that another person is exposed to or has suffered grave physical harm shall, to the extent that the person can do so without danger or peril to self or others, give reasonable assistance to the exposed person."

