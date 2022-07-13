2 motorcyclists collide, each taken to hospital after Olmsted Co. crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a homicide charge over a fatal collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 20 of Rochester, is accused of criminal vehicular homicide. The Rochester Police Department says Kwel was driving south on East Circle Drive NE just before 1:30 pm on April 11. According to witness statements, Kwel was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before he lost control, went through the median, and crashed into a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Gomez, 22 of Rochester.
