Twitter sues Elon Musk, says he treated takeover deal like "an elaborate joke"

As the race to choose his successor heats up, broadcaster Channel 4 has revealed plans for a documentary series on outgoing U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson. The four-part series, with the working title “Boris,” will feature hour-long episodes, which will “piece together rare archive footage alongside interviews with friends and foes with intimate knowledge of Johnson to help reveal his true character,” per the Press Association. It will explore how the seeds of political rivalry began in the corridors of Eton where Johnson beat former prime minister David Cameron to the role of school captain, his campaign for becoming student president at Oxford, going on to examining his rise to power, from becoming mayor of London to U.K. prime minister.

WORLD ・ 25 MINUTES AGO