Twitter sues Elon Musk, says he treated takeover deal like "an elaborate joke"

By Rob Thubron
 4 days ago
What just happened? In what is the most unsurprising news of the year so far, Twitter has sued Elon Musk after he pulled out of a $44 billion bid to buy the platform. The company, which wants to force Musk to complete the deal, is using some of the Tesla boss'...

