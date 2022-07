Starting Saturday, people experiencing mental health crises need to remember just three numbers to dial for help: 988. The new federal number — debuting in California and across the country this weekend — is billed as an alternative to 911 for people experiencing mental health emergencies. Here, advocates say the shortcut will make it simpler for people in crisis to tap into the state’s network of 13 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO