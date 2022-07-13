ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Grant awarded to Hartford to redeveloped blighted area of downtown

By Rob Polansky, Ayah Galal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City Of Hartford is getting a $6.3 million grant from the state to redevelop a blighted block of downtown. The city is working with the state to redevelop the area and build mixed-income apartments as...

David Barz
3d ago

Why? The people that live there will just destroy like they always do. A total waste of money. You can’t take the slums out of Hartford.

