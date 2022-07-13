Lehigh Acres woman struck by car, killed walking along Kings Highway in Port Charlotte

A Lehigh Acres woman was killed Tuesday night as she walked along Kings Highway near Sandhill Boulevard in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 48-year-old woman was walking on the northbound travel lane of Kings Highway when the right front portion of a sedan driven by a 22-year-old woman from Arcadia struck her.

The Port Charlotte crash happened shortly before 9 p.m.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver and a six-year-old girl passenger from Arcadia suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

