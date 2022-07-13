ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Red Dead Online Community Is Embracing the Game’s Inevitable Death

By Jordan Oloman
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Dead Online community had started planning a funeral for the game, to coincide with the anniversary of the game’s last major update. They didn't know that it would be officially declared dead in advance. On July 7, 2022, Rockstar Games pushed an update to its Newswire,...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

Secret underground rooms found in GTA 5 and shown

In the famous GTA 5 game from Rockstar Games, players stumbled upon secret underground rooms not marked on the map and showed the rest. Some user found a new secret in Grand Theft Auto 5. The one author shared his discovery with the rest of the Reddit forum participants. One...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Game#Online Community#Rockstar Games#Video Game#Red Dead Online#The Quick Draw Club#Rdo
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus: 17 Free Games For July Officially Confirmed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the 17 (yes, 17) new free games headed to PlayStation Plus on July 19. Earlier this month, Sony made Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, those subscribed to the new, pricier Extra and Premium tiers are about to get a whole lot more to sink their teeth into.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Doom hacker gets Doom running in Doom

Maybe the ultimate "Doom running on stuff that wasn't meant to run Doom" scenario. Getting Doom to run on things that were never meant to run Doom is something of a cottage industry among a die-hard subset of PC hackers and coders. Your motherboard's BIOS (opens in new tab), a bunch of old potatoes (opens in new tab), a Lego brick (opens in new tab), a home pregnancy test (opens in new tab): The list goes on and on. But YouTuber and Doomworld community member kgsws has set a new standard for, well, something with this brilliant bit of techno-recursion: Doom running in Doom.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Overwatch
thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Bringing Back Classic Killstreak Rewards

Who’s excited for Modern Warfare II? Although it’s been predicted that Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty title won’t be able to outsell FromSoftware’s powerful game of the year contender, Elden Ring, there’s still a huge amount of fans ready to jump on it, and for good reason. Leaks have suggested that we’ll be seeing some iconic maps make a return, and it’s even been claimed that we could be getting a map editor for the first time ever.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Stop putting crafting in games that don't need it

Crafting can be one of the most delicious parts of games, I won't deny it. There are games where acquiring the schematics for better guns or working out a combination of tat to create something useful is a wonderful experience. I love it when a game has an extensive crafting system like The Witcher 3 or Minecraft, but equally one of my pet peeves is finding an obsolete crafting system in a game that didn't need it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Blizzard Has Officially Announced That We Did Not Expect Dragonflight Until 2023

The ninth expansion to the MMO World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, is coming out later this year and is available for pre-order now. In Dragonflight we have to visit the mysterious Dragon Isles. Players will learn a lot about the history of the ancient dragons and their kingdom, as well as understand what happened to the dragons in the last 10,000 years, and finally try to make alliances with them to face new threats.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy