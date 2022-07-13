How to Watch the New Resident Evil Series: Release Date and Episode Count

Where The Crawdads Sing is in theaters on July 15, 2022. Where The Crawdads Sing is a strange case of a film made marginally more interesting by the circumstances of its creation. Part period romance and part legal drama, this oddly structured literary adaptation has little going for it beyond its lead actress, but a quick glance at its story and at the life of Delia Owens — the author and conservationist who wrote the book of the same name — reveals a potentially unsavory point of view on the crime that sets the plot in motion. However, the filmmakers don’t quite know what to do with this information (which, in the novel, can’t help but read as boastful), so the resulting perspective is lopsided at best, hesitant at worst, and robs the movie of a raw and ugly narrative power.

