How to Watch the New Resident Evil Series: Release Date and Episode Count

By Jordan Sirani
IGN
 3 days ago

Resident Evil is once again transcending the world of video games — this time as a live-action Netflix series. Produced by Constantin Film, the studio behind Milla Jovovich's six RE movies, Netflix's Resident Evil builds on the canon of Capcom's game franchise while shining a spotlight on series staple Albert Wesker....

www.ign.com

IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
epicstream.com

thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
TheWrap

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Series Is a Confusing, YA-Tinged Letdown

In 2002, the first “Resident Evil” live-action film based on the zombie horror video game dropped in theaters. Although director Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation featuring Milla Jovovich was entertaining enough to garner a sequel (and another one, and another one, and many more after that), the film barely touched the original storyline and underwhelmed gamers and critics alike. 20 years, seven live-action movies, and about 12 games later, Netflix’s “Resident Evil” series is here to disappoint jaded fans yet again.
IGN

IGN

IGN

IGN

Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Resident Evil’ on Netflix, Where The Legacy Horror Video Game Refits As A Series

Resident Evil is back in a big, bold way. The iconic video game franchise and source for many Milla Jovovich-fronted films of varying quality has re-emerged on Netflix as a very smart, very cool new series with Supernatural veteran Andrew Dabb in the showrunner’s seat. Based on all of the game action through Resident Evil: Village, the series puts two timelines to work, before and after the T-Virus global fail, and features many familiar characters, human and otherwise.   RESIDENT EVIL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: It’s a bunny’s eye, staring out from the animal’s enclosure in a research facility. “Scientists...
IGN

IGN

ComicBook

IGN

IGN

IGN

IGN

IGN

ComicBook

