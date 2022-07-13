ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

OBITUARY: Nancy Jeanne Dumas Cook, 1936-2022

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Cook, 86, passed peacefully surrounded by family on June 23, 2022 in Eureka. There will be no service held at this time. A celebration of life for Nancy is being planned for late spring 2023. Nancy was born on June 15, 1936 in Lewiston, Maine, to parents Paul...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Nancy Ann (Fleek) Wheeler Settles, 1956-2022

Entered into rest after a long illness, Nancy is now pain free, united in Heaven with many loved ones. Born in Eureka to loving parents Jim and Darlene Fleek, Nancy was a Eureka resident for the majority of her life. Married to Bruce Wheeler in 1979, she reveled in the role of wife and mother to their two daughters, Jennifer and Holly. Known for her baking skills, the girls were always happy to come home from school to homemade cookies!
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Scott Edward Messer Sr., 1956-2022

Scott Edward Messer Sr. died suddenly at home in Eureka on May 2, 2022 at the age of 65. We mourn his loss. Scott was born on August 11, 1956 at the former Trinity Hospital in Arcata to Geraldine Lois (Petersen) Alden and Richard Allen Messer. He was the oldest of three brothers.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Shirley Lavonne Stevens, 1968-2022

Our hearts are in mourning as Shirley Lavonne Stevens drew her last breath at 7 a.m. on June 27, 2022, after a two-year battle with bladder cancer. On January 8th, 1968, Shirley Lavonne Stevens was born to Shirley Ann Anderson and Laverne Stevens in Eureka, at the Old General Hospital now known as Sempervirens. She came into this world fast and hard, affectionately referred to as “the caboose” because she was the last born of eight siblings. She often said, to explain her fast-paced lifestyle: “I was born in the nuthouse and raised in Rio Dell.” Growing up in her early years she was known for her beautiful blue eyes that filled her face, while later in adolescence she was known for her uncaged spirit.
RIO DELL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Obituaries
State
California State
Tehachapi, CA
Obituaries
City
Bayside, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
City
Lewiston, CA
State
Alabama State
Local
California Obituaries
City
Eureka, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Bear Sightings in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM)- Bear sightings in a McKinleyville neighborhood is prompting plenty of talk among local residents, here is a picture of a bear recently walking through a neighborhood. This is a snapshot from a recent video taken by McKinleyville resident Jennifer Dunham, who shared it with us at Redwood News. The video got hundreds […] The post Bear Sightings in McKinleyville appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
North Coast Journal

A Holiday Week Marred by Hate in Humboldt

Independence week in Humboldt County saw a series of hateful, bigoted events, spawning multiple criminal investigations from Fortuna to Arcata and the county's unincorporated areas. The incidents include the assault of a Black man by multiple white men on Eureka's waterfront after he reported being called a racial slur, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Unattended Candle Lights Vehicle, Automotive Repair Shop on Fire in Eureka

At 1:29 A.M. a single Humboldt Bay Fire unit was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire to the rear of an automotive repair shop on the 800 Block of Fourth Street. Within a minute of the initial dispatch, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers received additional information indicating that the burning vehicle was in close proximity to the building. The Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers upgraded the response to a full structure fire response. Three additional units and a duty officer also responded.
EUREKA, CA
berkeleyside.org

After chase through Berkeley Hills, woman arrested in Humboldt County

Nine hours after leading officers on a chase through the Berkeley Hills, authorities in Humboldt County arrested a woman they say had claimed to be a federal agent and tried to hit four people in Berkeley with her car. The California Highway Patrol (Garberville Area) arrested Rahila Jarrett, 48, of...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim James
Person
Bill James
Person
Shakespeare
krcrtv.com

Eureka recycling center set to close, HWMA addresses concerns

EUREKA, Calif. — Beginning Aug. 1, Eureka residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority will be closing its current recycling center on West Hawthorne Street. The organization said a new recycling center location will open in Eureka in early...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Spy Camera Located in Fortuna Park Restroom

On Tuesday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., two juvenile females located a spy camera affixed to the interior restroom stall door at Rohner Park. The camera was situated in a manner as to video anyone sitting on the toilet. The two juvenile females had removed the camera and disposed of it.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Fire at 7th and H in Eureka

H Street is blocked after a vehicle caught fire about 10:15 a.m. near the intersection with 7th Street, according to a Eureka Police officer speaking to dispatch. Avoid the area if possible. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu
lostcoastoutpost.com

Coastal Commission Reviews Sea Level Mitigation Measures for Arcata-Eureka Highway 101 Corridor

Local coastal experts expect Humboldt Bay’s shoreline to rise by as much as three feet in the next 40 years. One area of particular concern in the Humboldt Bay region is the Highway 101 corridor between Arcata and Eureka, a six-mile stretch of road that could be inundated by seawater if immediate steps are not taken to mitigate the impacts of sea level rise.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Brett Hall, 1996-2022

Brett Austin Hall, born July 23, 1996, in Eureka to Brenda and Richard Hall, passed away peacefully in San Francisco surrounded by the love of his mom, dad, bonus mom Kris and sister Kacie on June 12, 2022. Brett was 25 when he passed after a lengthy battle to breath, a complication of the chemotherapy he was given to prevent the return of his cancer. It instead, robbed him and us of his life.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Klamath Salmon Season Starting to Heat Up

Until recently, it had been somewhat of a slow start to the salmon season on the lower Klamath. And that's to be expected. The late spring rains that fell in June increased flows and cooled the water. Both scenarios did wonders for the spring salmon, allowing them to make their way upriver to their spawning grounds. And by the looks of it, they have arrived at the upper Trinity in good numbers. To date, the Junction City weir has trapped 26 days and collected a robust 1,666 kings, including 46 jacks. Comparing that to last year, the same weir trapped for a total of 109 days for 1,848 kings. By all accounts, it appears the spring run, so far, is better than the previous few years. But now as the warm inland temperatures begin to warm the water flowing to the estuary, the salmon will likely slow down and hold. This is just what the anglers have been waiting for. Since it opened to fishing July 1, boats trolling near the mouth have caught just a handful of fish. But that is slowly starting to change. Spring-run regulations are in effect through Aug. 14, with a daily bag and possession limit of one salmon of any size. The fall quota won't begin until Aug. 15.
KLAMATH, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Authorities say more than a hundred and fifty environmental crimes have been documented over the past week. During a Cannabis Enforcement operation by Humboldt and Trinity County deputies. The environmental violations were found as authorities served 34 search warrants on illegal, un-licensed cultivators. During those raids, deputies destroyed over 84-thousand plants […] The post More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy