OBITUARY: Nancy Jeanne Dumas Cook, 1936-2022

Until recently, it had been somewhat of a slow start to the salmon season on the lower Klamath. And that's to be expected. The late spring rains that fell in June increased flows and cooled the water. Both scenarios did wonders for the spring salmon, allowing them to make their way upriver to their spawning grounds. And by the looks of it, they have arrived at the upper Trinity in good numbers. To date, the Junction City weir has trapped 26 days and collected a robust 1,666 kings, including 46 jacks. Comparing that to last year, the same weir trapped for a total of 109 days for 1,848 kings. By all accounts, it appears the spring run, so far, is better than the previous few years. But now as the warm inland temperatures begin to warm the water flowing to the estuary, the salmon will likely slow down and hold. This is just what the anglers have been waiting for. Since it opened to fishing July 1, boats trolling near the mouth have caught just a handful of fish. But that is slowly starting to change. Spring-run regulations are in effect through Aug. 14, with a daily bag and possession limit of one salmon of any size. The fall quota won't begin until Aug. 15.

KLAMATH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO