Wayne County COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in July

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County's COVID-19 case trend continues its upward trajectory.

Even with results considered preliminary — and likely to grow — the county is adding cases at a higher daily rate this month than during June. The June average was 18.2 new cases each day, while the first eight days of July averaged 22.3 cases per day, a number that will increase.

June's daily average was nearly double that of May, which averaged 9.2 cases per day. In raw numbers, June's 546 cases were a 91.6% increase from May's 285, according to Indiana State Department of Health day-by-day case statistics.

Events:Learn Viking board game, watch magic show at Morrisson-Reeves Library

Weekly case numbers increased each of the five weeks during June. There were 83 cases May 30 to June 5, 110 June 6 to 12, 129 June 13 to 19, 141 June 20 to 26 and 173 June 27 to July 3. With only preliminary numbers for four days, there are already 116 new cases during the July 4 to 10 period.

The state numbers only report laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, not cases confirmed by positive home tests. Therefore, the actual number of cases likely is higher.

Overall, Wayne County has recorded 19,852 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began during March 2020. There have also been 333 deaths from COVID-19 complications.

Business:EDC approves $50,000 EDIT grant for Johns Manville training on new equipment

The overall case and death totals for surrounding counties are:

  • Darke County: 12,814 positives and 240 deaths;
  • Fayette County: 7,007 positives and 140 deaths;
  • Henry County: 13,707 positives and 229 deaths;
  • Franklin County: 4,495 positives and 57 deaths;
  • Preble County: 9,876 positives and 200 deaths;
  • Randolph County: 6,091 positives and 145 deaths;
  • Union County: 2,089 positives and 21 deaths.

Indiana has recorded 1,790,544 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,980 COVID-related deaths through Sunday. The Ohio Department of Health's weekly update Thursday reported 2,867,291 cases and 38,920 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Wayne, Randolph, Henry, Fayette, Darke and Preble counties at the medium level for community levels. Union and Franklin counties are listed at a low community level.

Wayne County had crept into the high community level in the June 30 CDC report. Two factors considered in the community level are hospital admissions per 100,000 people and percent of staffed, inpatient hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19.

In its Monday update, Reid Health reported 12 patients in COVID-19 containment areas, including seven who were not vaccinated. There were no COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.

The CDC reports 33,876 Wayne County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's about 51.4% of the population and 30 more people so far this month. Of those fully vaccinated, 16,390 (about 48.4%) have received at least a first booster dose.

