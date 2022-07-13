ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Liberty softball bows out short of state tournament. Here are signs of hope for next year

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
MUSCATINE — Riding the high of their pivotal semifinal victory, the Iowa City Liberty Lightning hoped that their thunderous approach would be enough to upset the Muscatine Muskies in the Class 5A Region 8 championship softball game Tuesday.

But the Muskies managed to weather the storm and take the Lightning down 9-1, to the delight of their raucous home fans.

While this loss marks the end of Liberty's promising season, there were three valuable observations from the game that show that there are reasons for hope for the future.

The Lightning have reason to believe they will be here again

In the short history of Liberty softball, the Lightning have continued to get better every season.

Under the leadership of coach Mike Morrison, who was coaching softball for the first time ever, the team won a program-high 28 games.

Liberty's appearance in Tuesday night's championship game also marked the farthest that the program had gotten in the postseason.

Morrison said that the team proved more than capable of overcoming adversity this year.

"Our effort all year was fantastic, so we don't think this loss defines us," Morrison said. "This was a great learning moment for us, so hopefully we will have a shot at being here again next year."

As the team's chemistry improves and Morrison continues to better understand the nuances of the game, the Liberty look to be a force to be reckoned with.

The unpredictability of softball is a blessing and a curse

After the team's semifinal victory over Davenport West, Liberty was riding high, and it was easy to see why.

Liberty's 12-2 victory was one of its best performances of the season. The Lightning racked up 15 hits, which included two doubles and a home run.

However, that momentum did not carry over for them against the Muskies.

They had just two hits on the night, which included a home run by Kennedy Daugherty, her ninth of her junior campaign.

Morrison discussed his team's change in performance and said that Muscatine's pitcher, Maura Chalupa, played a big role.

"She did an outstanding job moving the ball around," Morrison said. "Late in the season, she went through a point where she was not as sharp as she was early in the season. It looks like she found it tonight and gave us some trouble."

Chalupa ended the game with nine strikeouts.

As good as this year was for the Lightning, next year has a shot to be even better

While there was sadness after the Lightning's loss, a sense of optimism still flowed from Morrison.

As difficult as it will be for the team to lose four seniors, including its starting pitcher, Kinsley Robertson, they will be bringing back key contributors.

Their leading hitter, Mischa Reiners, will be back, as will Haileigh Smith, Haley Schroeder and Kennedy Daugherty. Each of those players accounted for at least 40 hits, 30 runs and 20 RBIs this season.

Excited for the talent that will be coming back next year, Morrison said that he hopes that it will become a trend within the program.

"I know we have a lot of good girls coming back, so we are excited about the future of the program," Morrison said. "We want to get the program to the point where it is like that every year, where we know we have good kids coming back each year."

