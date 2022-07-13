ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I made my teenager sign a lease and pay rent to live at home but not everyone agreed with me

By Becky Pemberton
 3 days ago

MANY people move out of the family home when they turn 18 - but increasing amounts are remaining home due to high living costs and the pricey housing market.

One mum revealed her response when her teenager said they wanted to stay at home was to make her sign a lease and pay rent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNcBG_0ge8vj4O00
A TikTok mum has revealed how she is charging her 18-year-old daughter rent for living at home Credit: TikTok/@c_d_g
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYF6m_0ge8vj4O00
The mum made her sign a 'lease' to help 'set her up for success' Credit: TikTok/@c_d_g

The TikTok mum uploaded a video with the caption: “Teaching moment...Setting up for success.

“When your 18-year-old decides to stay at home.”

She revealed she makes her daughter pay $100 [£84] a month to stay at home and explained this pays for “utilities, room, food and everything else”.

The video has racked up a million views and certainly divided opinion.

One woman said she was left “traumatised” by being put in the same situation when she was younger.

She wrote: “Yikes my parents did this to me and it only created trauma for me.

“Thankfully I made eight figures and don’t have to struggle any longer.”

Another slammed the idea saying: “My parents did this and we no longer talk! So good luck I guess.”

And a third wrote: “Unless you’re saving that money to give them when they do move out, no way.

“I’d like to see an 18-year-old have a job [that] pays enough to live in this economy.”

Meanwhile, one agreed: “Yikes – already hard enough being a kid and not at all like it used to be. Girl, get out of there!”

The mum replied to any criticism insisting that she was setting her daughter up for success and preparing her for the real world.

She explained: “I was a single mum at 16 and my parents didn’t set me up for success. I had to fight for every single thing I have.”

The daughter weighed in saying she would have had to pay rent “sooner or later” and to not judge her mum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HddF_0ge8vj4O00
Bert D'Amico
1d ago

when my daughter started working at 16 y/o, she was required to pay for her own car gas, cell phone, partial car insurance and anything we decided was not a life necessities (like expensive shoes or clothes and nick-naks), when she turned 18 she was required to pay 1/3 of her benefits (medical/dental) and half of base copays. This structure has taught her to think twice about ever purchase and save up for stuff she wants verse just expecting stuff. she has bought her own cars in cash (used cars but still her own paid in full) And now she is about to close on her first house at 21 y/o. she appreciates us making her respect the $$

cytx
1d ago

I love great parenting! It's a hard cruel world and the sooner the young ones realize it the better off they will be. Parents do not live forever and children that don't learn to pay rent and be responsible grew up to be Is unproductive.

Alec J
1d ago

started when I was 14 or 15leaving money on the table every week forall kinds of things; Thought it was cruel....in the end it saved me

