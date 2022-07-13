ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert – four jobs you shouldn’t bother with during the heatwave and why trying to kill weeds won’t work

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpV0I_0ge8viBf00

WITH THE sun out in full force you may think it's the perfect time to tend to your garden.

But a gardening expert have revealed the four jobs you shouldn't bother with during the heatwave as they can make your garden worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHsjW_0ge8viBf00
Trying to kill weeds in this heat is a battle you probably won't win Credit: Getty

Using weed killer

A healthy lawn will grow rapidly in the summer and those pesky weeds are no different.

But your wasting your time and money using weed killer on them, the Express reports.

using weed killer in this sort of heat is ineffective as the dry texture makes it hard for your grass to absorb the chemicals.

Carlos Real, lawn care expert and managing director of TotalLawn explains: "Even if you want to remove weeds, chances are they’re not budging until after the sun anyway!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVU55_0ge8viBf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8i26_0ge8viBf00

Feeding your lawn

Feeding your lawn is acceptable in hot weather - but only if you promise to water it every day.

Granulated feed can actually burn your lawn if it isn't watered properly, the expert adds.

It's best to put feeding on pause until after the heatwave once heavy rain has fallen.

Keep off the grass

Obviously with the sun blazing down you want to spend as much time in your garden as possible.

But lots of traffic on your lawn can damage it by compacting your lawn's surface, says Carlos.

To protect your green space, minimise walking over it and putting a paddling pool on it.

Mowing it often

As your lawn grows quicker in the summer, you're probably spending more time mowing it.

but unless you are watering it daily it could be damaging your lawn.

Carlos said: “If you are watering regularly, then you should carry on mowing every two to three days, but if you can’t commit to solidly watering your lawn, it’s best to avoid mowing too.”

It can stress your lawn out and cause further damage while it tries to recover.

Gardening tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlI0B_0ge8viBf00

How to transform your garden on a cheap budget

How to preserve your favourite flowers at home - 5 easy tips explained

Which plants should I be wary about my dog being around?

When is the best time to prune roses?

When should I start planting daffodil bulbs?

How high can a garden fence be and can it be taller than my neighbours?

What colour fence paint makes a garden look bigger?

Will my garden plants still grow if my backyard doesn't receive any sun?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Weeds#Garden Plants#Weed Killer#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
600K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy