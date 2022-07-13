ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Plans for new Whataburger restaurant in Fort Smith approved by city leaders

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Plans for a new Whataburger restaurant in Fort Smith got a seal of approval from city leaders Tuesday night.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved a recommendation from the planning commission to rezone land for the new Whataburger that will have indoor dining and a drive-thru.

"I think everybody is excited about this restaurant coming into Fort Smith," said Kevin Settle, city director and at-large board member for position six.

In June, the city's planning commission approved rezoning property for light commercial use at 8120 Phoenix Ave. The vote was unanimous, 9-0, to recommend making way for the new Whataburger location.

The property is about 1.2 acres on the south side of Phoenix Avenue west of Massard Road. A neighborhood meeting on June 1 did not draw any neighbors who had concerns, city officials reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ct6Zs_0ge8vgQD00

Tuesday night, the Fort Smith Board of Directors were also unanimous in their vote to approve the recommendation with a 7-0 vote in favor.

Meanwhile, Whataburger and its franchise group WAB Venture Inc. plan a groundbreaking ceremony 10 a.m. Friday, July 15.

The new restaurant is part of an expansion in Arkansas and Oklahoma and will bring more than 100 jobs to Fort Smith, the group announced.

The ceremony will "celebrate Fort Smith’s first-ever Whataburger restaurant," according to a news release.

The Fort Smith Whataburger will open in the fall, the release states.

"This restaurant is the first of multiple locations that WAB Venture will open, with planned sites in Arkansas and Oklahoma," the release states..

The new Fort Smith site is part of an expansion in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Whataburger and its franchisees currently have six Arkansas and 34 Oklahoma restaurants. Arkansas locations include two Fayetteville units and restaurants in Rogers, Springdale, Magnolia and Texarkana.

Hiring is in progress for restaurant managers, team leaders and members in the next month.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Plans for new Whataburger restaurant in Fort Smith approved by city leaders

