A whole bunch of Cincinnati concert announcements this week 🤘
On sale Thursday, July 14
Oct. 16: The Ballroom Thieves, Ludlow Garage.
On sale Friday, July 15
Aug. 26: Jeff Lorber, Ludlow Garage.
Sept. 14: Blackbear, Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Downtown. Nothing Matters tour. With State Champs and Heart Attack Man.
Sept. 16: Todd Barry, Ludlow Garage.
Sept. 23: Jelly Roll, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation. With Struggle Jennings, Bexar.
Oct. 2: Clinton Kane, Bogart's. Maybe Someday It'll All Be OK world tour.
Oct. 13: Lost Dog Street Band, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Oct. 15: The Taylor Party, Bogart's. Taylor Swift Night, "Red" 10 Year Anniversary Party.
Oct. 20: The Cadillac Three, Bogart's.
Oct. 27: World Ballet Series: Swan Lake, Mount St. Joseph University Theatre.
Nov. 5: Joe Gatto, Taft Theatre. Night of Comedy tour.
Nov. 10: Puscifer, Andrew J. Brady Music Center.
Nov. 13: Lucy Kaplansky, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Nov. 27: Amon Amarth, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation.
On sale Monday, July 18
Sept. 24: Ryan Alfred, Madison Live.
Postponed
July 9: Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire, Riverbend Music Center. New date TBA.
Canceled
Aug. 1: All This Future Summer Festival Tour, Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park. Featuring Hillsong United, Tauren Wells, Andy Mineo, Taya, Ryan Ellis.
Aug. 11: Why Don't We, Truist Arena.
On sale now
Aug. 5: Nico Santanna, Madison Live.
Aug. 6: Sexy Summer Vibes: Hot in Herre, Woodward Theater.
Aug. 11: Mike Zito, Ludlow Garage.
Aug. 14: If Not For Me: The Eulogy Tour Part II, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Aug. 16: The Delta Bombers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. With Reckless Ones.
Aug. 17: ExtraOcular, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room. With Cheer Accident, Planchette.
Aug. 21: Naked Gypsy Queens, Madison Live.
Sept. 7: Blacktop Mojo, Riverfront Live.
Sept. 9: Set It Off, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation. With Oxymorons, Rain City Dave, Concrete Castles.
Sept. 10: Freekbass, Riverfront Live.
Sept. 11: The Everly Brothers Experience featuring Zmed Brothers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Sept. 15: Josh Roush, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Sept. 15: Jake Shimabukuro, Ludlow Garage.
Sept. 16: Movements, Bogart's. With Angel Dust, One Step Closer and Snarls.
Sept. 24: Hyryder, Riverfront Live.
Sept. 28: Sierra Hull with Taylor Rae, Memorial Hall.
Oct. 15: The 5th Dimension, Ludlow Garage.
Oct. 17: JD Pinkus, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Oct. 18: Durry, Madison Live.
Oct. 20: Carnifex, Riverfront Live.
Oct. 21: Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.
Nov. 4: The Smithereens, Ludlow Garage.
Nov. 20: Will Hoge, Dave Hause, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.
Worth the drive
Reba McEntire: Nov. 4, Nationwide Arena, Columbus. Nov. 5, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis. On sale Friday, July 15.
