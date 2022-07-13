ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

A whole bunch of Cincinnati concert announcements this week 🤘

By Rasputin Todd and Luann Gibbs, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
On sale Thursday, July 14

Oct. 16: The Ballroom Thieves, Ludlow Garage.

The full list:Cincinnati's 2022 concert calendar 🎸

On sale Friday, July 15

Aug. 26: Jeff Lorber, Ludlow Garage.

Sept. 14: Blackbear, Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Downtown. Nothing Matters tour. With State Champs and Heart Attack Man.

Sept. 16: Todd Barry, Ludlow Garage.

Sept. 23: Jelly Roll, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation. With Struggle Jennings, Bexar.

Oct. 2: Clinton Kane, Bogart's. Maybe Someday It'll All Be OK world tour.

Oct. 13: Lost Dog Street Band, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Oct. 15: The Taylor Party, Bogart's. Taylor Swift Night, "Red" 10 Year Anniversary Party.

Oct. 20: The Cadillac Three, Bogart's.

Oct. 27: World Ballet Series: Swan Lake, Mount St. Joseph University Theatre.

Nov. 5: Joe Gatto, Taft Theatre. Night of Comedy tour.

Nov. 10: Puscifer, Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Nov. 13: Lucy Kaplansky, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Nov. 27: Amon Amarth, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation.

On sale Monday, July 18

Sept. 24: Ryan Alfred, Madison Live.

Postponed

July 9: Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire, Riverbend Music Center. New date TBA.

Carlos Santana:'Music is the water, I'm a hose, people are the flowers'

Canceled

Aug. 1: All This Future Summer Festival Tour, Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park. Featuring Hillsong United, Tauren Wells, Andy Mineo, Taya, Ryan Ellis.

Aug. 11: Why Don't We, Truist Arena.

On sale now

Aug. 5: Nico Santanna, Madison Live.

Aug. 6: Sexy Summer Vibes: Hot in Herre, Woodward Theater.

Aug. 11: Mike Zito, Ludlow Garage.

Aug. 14: If Not For Me: The Eulogy Tour Part II, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Aug. 16: The Delta Bombers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. With Reckless Ones.

Aug. 17: ExtraOcular, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room. With Cheer Accident, Planchette.

Aug. 21: Naked Gypsy Queens, Madison Live.

Sept. 7: Blacktop Mojo, Riverfront Live.

Sept. 9: Set It Off, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation. With Oxymorons, Rain City Dave, Concrete Castles.

Sept. 10: Freekbass, Riverfront Live.

Sept. 11: The Everly Brothers Experience featuring Zmed Brothers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Sept. 15: Josh Roush, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Sept. 15: Jake Shimabukuro, Ludlow Garage.

Sept. 16: Movements, Bogart's. With Angel Dust, One Step Closer and Snarls.

Sept. 24: Hyryder, Riverfront Live.

Sept. 28: Sierra Hull with Taylor Rae, Memorial Hall.

Oct. 15: The 5th Dimension, Ludlow Garage.

Oct. 17: JD Pinkus, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Oct. 18: Durry, Madison Live.

Oct. 20: Carnifex, Riverfront Live.

Oct. 21: Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Nov. 4: The Smithereens, Ludlow Garage.

Nov. 20: Will Hoge, Dave Hause, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Worth the drive

Reba McEntire: Nov. 4, Nationwide Arena, Columbus. Nov. 5, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis. On sale Friday, July 15.

IN THIS ARTICLE
