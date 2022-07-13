ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill on Main building in Oshkosh's Sawdust District to highlight city's history and landmarks

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
 3 days ago
OSHKOSH – It's all in the details, and the Sawdust District's Mill on Main development's details pay homage to the city's airport, waterways and history.

Developer Terrance Wall Enterprises unveiled new renderings at a July 5 Plan Commission meeting, and the buildings intentionally reflect some key elements of the city, said Jake Bunz, development analyst for T. Wall Enterprises.

The buildings, known as A1, A2 and A3, include features of a sawmill as a nod to the Sawdust District, an air traffic control tower in reference to Wittman Regional Airport and a lighthouse, reflecting the city's use of waterways.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Oshkosh's Planning Services Manager Mark Lyons said those features make it stand out.

"It's a really unique development," Lyons said. "There's nothing we’ve seen like this in the city before."

It'll be a few years before the project is completed, but we now have an idea of what to look forward to.

The council approved 6-0 a specific implementation plan for the site, which is a more-detailed version of a general site plan that was previously approved. Developers are required to submit detailed plans for lighting, landscaping and other pieces of the project.

Each of the three buildings is five stories and will be completed in its own phase. In total, plans call for 295 apartments and just over 22,000 square feet of commercial space for retail and restaurants.

The entire design is geared toward providing outdoor space not only to residents but also the community. It includes a private clubhouse for residents as well as an amphitheater, pickleball court and plenty of green space between the development and the city's newly completed section of Riverwalk along the former East Sixth Avenue.

Plans also include an enclosed dog park southeast of the property on the south side of East Ninth Avenue, abutting the railroad tracks, that would be accessible to Mill on Main residents and the public.

"We picture people going to use the dog park, enjoy the space and then popping over to a coffee shop or something," Bunz said. "We've seen an uptick in our residents having dogs, so it's a great amenity."

T. Wall Enterprises is behind projects such as Green Bay's City Deck, an apartment complex in Neenah, Middleton Center in Middleton and others in the Madison area. Bunz said the number of residents with dogs has jumped from around 15% five years ago to around 30% to 35% now.

Total costs for the three-phase project are estimated between $65 million to $75 million. T. Wall is asking for the city's help in funding about 20% to 25% of the total project costs through a tax increment finance district. That TIF District has not yet been created, but Bunz said they are finalizing numbers with the city and he's hopeful that will go through the approval process in August.

Bunz is hopeful to break ground on Phase 1 — which would include Building A1, with apartments and a two-story, waterfront restaurant, along East Seventh Avenue and potentially the clubhouse and dog park — this fall. However, he said his team is keeping an eye on construction prices, and if those come in higher than budgeted, the clubhouse and dog park would wait until a later phase.

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek.

