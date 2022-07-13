ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalidou Koulibaly's £34m move to Chelsea is 'almost done' as Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti 'tells his players the Senegal captain will leave this summer after rejecting a contract extension'

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has reportedly told his players that 'Kalidou Koulibaly's transfer to Chelsea is nearly complete.'

The defender has been linked with Stanford Bridge for some time and is expected to make the move shortly.

He has been a key player for Napoli for the past eight years, playing 317 games and picking up a Copa Italia in 2020.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been a key player for Napoli for the past eight years, playing 317 games
Thomas Tuchel needs a centre back after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen

Kouilbaly has also proved an effective international captain, leading Senegal to the African Cup of Nations earlier this year.

According to reports in Il Corriere dello Sport, Spalletti told his players earlier this week that ‘Koulibaly is almost gone’ and that he would be leaving the club this summer.

They also reported the 30-year-old has 'rejected a contract extension with Napoli', meaning the club will need to sell him this summer or risk his leaving on a free transfer at the end of his current deal next summer.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has reportedly told his players 'Koulibaly is close to leaving'

For Chelsea, Kouilbaly could be an excellent signing as they look to make up for losing Antonio Rudidger and Andreas Christensen.

The Senegal captain is recognised as a world-class defender and would bring experience to a young backline.

Completing his signing will continue a solid transfer window for the Blues that has already seen them bring in Raheem Sterling.

