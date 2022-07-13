ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

What to know about the MR340 river race coming through mid-Missouri Wednesday

By Kevin Graeler, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HajhX_0ge8v52h00

Approximately 650 paddlers will be working their way through mid-Missouri on Wednesday as part of the 17th Annual Missouri American Water MR340 race.

Participants launched Tuesday morning from Kaw Point Park in Kansas City to begin their journey 340 miles across the state in this endurance race — commonly known as MR340 — with the goal of eventually crossing the finish line in St. Charles.

The race "brings awareness to the importance of our rivers, which serve as a reliable source of drinking water for millions of Missourians," organizers said in a news release.

The Missouri River race includes solo and team kayaks, canoes, standup paddleboards, pedal drive boats and rowing craft, all human-powered, the release stated. Participants may choose to paddle all day and night in the nonstop race.

More: Missouri River Relief celebrates 20 years of connecting people to the Big Muddy

Race proceeds benefit Missouri River Relief and the Lewis & Clark Boat House & Museum.

Where to watch the race

Winners were on pace to arrive Wednesday morning at the Jefferson City checkpoint, located at Noren Access on Cottonwood Street, just upstream of Highway 54/63 bridge.

Steady traffic of racers is expected throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday.

The checkpoint closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly before reaching Jefferson City, Cooper's Landing in southern Boone County is a popular stop for participants and a good vantage point for spectators. A peak time for this juncture of the race is likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

How many days is the race?

The race is planned to take as long as four days from start to finish.

Organizers expect the lead paddlers likely will arrive to the St. Charles finish line early evening Wednesday to early morning Thursday.

Racers will arrive to St. Charles all day and night Thursday through Friday, organizers said.

The overall winner will receive the race’s Governor’s Cup, presented by Scott Mansker, MR340 founder and race director, and Steve Schnarr, director of Missouri River Relief.

Map of the race route

Click here for a link to the race route , with checkpoints and paddlestops.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: What to know about the MR340 river race coming through mid-Missouri Wednesday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Jefferson City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
foodmanufacturing.com

Missouri Dairy Recalls 'Chocolate to Die For' Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belfonte Dairy announced a recall of 1.5-quarts (1.41L)“Chocolate to Die For” Premium Ice Cream produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility. The product may contain undeclared peanuts. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Kayaks#American#Kaw Point Park#Noren Access
KMBC.com

Weekend rain chances arrive early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear, with lows near 70 overnight Thursday. A complex of some showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday morning into the early afternoon. Additional chances for storms push in Saturday evening into early Sunday. Highs will be mainly in the low 90s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
theraymorejournal.com

I-49 widening, dozens of Cass County transport projects receive state approval

It’s official. The I-49 widening project from 155th St. to North Cass Parkway is receiving funding from the state. On July 6, the Missouri Highway Transportation Commission approved the $10 billion Statewide Transportation Improves Program (STIP). The program includes the $71 million I-49 widening project. According to the city...
CASS COUNTY, MO
kcstudio.org

In Memoriam: Laura DeAngelis (1973-2022)

Laura DeAngelis with “Eagle” at Johnson County Community College (photo by Bret Gustafson) The main purpose of her art, said Laura DeAngelis, was to reveal “the workings of our inner worlds and in turn, the visible reflection of that which is invisible.” The accomplished Kansas City artist, who passed away April 25 in Purcellville, Virginia, wanted her art to probe “the ancient and mysterious connection between humans and animals.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy