What to know about the MR340 river race coming through mid-Missouri Wednesday

Approximately 650 paddlers will be working their way through mid-Missouri on Wednesday as part of the 17th Annual Missouri American Water MR340 race.

Participants launched Tuesday morning from Kaw Point Park in Kansas City to begin their journey 340 miles across the state in this endurance race — commonly known as MR340 — with the goal of eventually crossing the finish line in St. Charles.

The race "brings awareness to the importance of our rivers, which serve as a reliable source of drinking water for millions of Missourians," organizers said in a news release.

The Missouri River race includes solo and team kayaks, canoes, standup paddleboards, pedal drive boats and rowing craft, all human-powered, the release stated. Participants may choose to paddle all day and night in the nonstop race.

Race proceeds benefit Missouri River Relief and the Lewis & Clark Boat House & Museum.

Where to watch the race

Winners were on pace to arrive Wednesday morning at the Jefferson City checkpoint, located at Noren Access on Cottonwood Street, just upstream of Highway 54/63 bridge.

Steady traffic of racers is expected throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday.

The checkpoint closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly before reaching Jefferson City, Cooper's Landing in southern Boone County is a popular stop for participants and a good vantage point for spectators. A peak time for this juncture of the race is likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

How many days is the race?

The race is planned to take as long as four days from start to finish.

Organizers expect the lead paddlers likely will arrive to the St. Charles finish line early evening Wednesday to early morning Thursday.

Racers will arrive to St. Charles all day and night Thursday through Friday, organizers said.

The overall winner will receive the race’s Governor’s Cup, presented by Scott Mansker, MR340 founder and race director, and Steve Schnarr, director of Missouri River Relief.

Map of the race route

Click here for a link to the race route , with checkpoints and paddlestops.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: What to know about the MR340 river race coming through mid-Missouri Wednesday