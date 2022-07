MANISTEE — The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church is set to honor their pastor, Rev. Dennis Rahn as he celebrates his 26th anniversary in the ministry, on Sunday. A service of praise and thanksgiving will be held at the church during the 10 a.m. worship hour. Rev. James Schroeder, former pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville, will be preacher for the July 17 service.

