ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Vrbo faces another lawsuit involving Texas ranch property where hidden camera was found

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKVT4_0ge8tejB00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Short-term rental company Vrbo is facing another lawsuit involving a Hill Country property where law enforcement says the owner secretly recorded guests with an undisclosed camera.

The property called Cielito Lindo Ranch is located off Saddle Wood Trail in Comfort, Texas, which is about two hours west of Austin.

The new lawsuit was filed Friday in Travis County by two couples, or four people, who make up the plaintiffs.

Lawsuit: Camera found inside Texas Vrbo rental property bedroom, homeowners sued

According to the document, one couple stayed at the property in May 2021 and received a call from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office a few months later in November 2021. Law enforcement told the couple “they had been watched and recorded during their stay.”

The lawsuit said the couple identified themselves in over 40 images deputies showed them, including photos of the couple in “various stages of undress, and engaged in intimate activities together.”

The lawsuit said the couple was “humiliated and embarrassed” and has suffered damages because of the incident.

The second couple in the lawsuit stayed on the property in November 2020, the document stated. This couple actually looked into booking the ranch again for their anniversary the next year, in October 2021, but they couldn’t find the listing on Vrbo.

Then, in December 2021, the lawsuit said they also got a call from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office telling them about the hidden camera and possible invasion of their privacy. The couple was “shocked, appalled, and worried about pictures of them in private and sensitive moments; possibly being broadcasted and watched by strangers.”

The lawsuit claims Vrbo was deceptive, saying the company “misrepresented the safety and privacy of the property.” The couples also said the company was negligent in that it “had a duty to exercise ordinary care as a hosting website” as well as manage its landlords’ properties.

KXAN has reached out to Vrbo for a response to this lawsuit. We will update this story once a response is received. In regard to the previous lawsuit about the ranch property filed earlier in July , Vrbo said it has a “strict, long-standing policy” against surveillance devices that violate the privacy and security of guests.

“Surveillance devices capturing the inside of a property are never allowed in listings on our platform. Surveillance devices outside a property, such as external security cameras or smart doorbells, are only allowed under specific rules and the host must always disclose their presence on the property listing page,” Vrbo’s statement said. “Although these occurrences are rare, our trust and safety team actively investigates any complaints about bad actors and takes action accordingly, including permanently removing any host in violation of our policies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdQwB_0ge8tejB00
Jay Allee mugshot from 2021 arrest

The lawsuit said the plaintiffs are seeking monetary relief of more than $1 million.

Animal cruelty call leads to wanted fugitive, drug bust

Last November, Kendall County authorities filed charges against homeowner Jay Allee for improper photography. Authorities confirmed Monday the investigation is ongoing. The new lawsuit said a law enforcement search of Allee’s electronics found over 300 photos of guests.

Vrbo’s corporate headquarters are in downtown Austin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

APD: Gunshots fired at The Domain NORTHSIDE, no one hurt

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting in North Austin. APD said Friday night that someone fired gunshots in a busy area of The Domain NORTHSIDE. Bullet holes were found in the side of Dr. Martens, which is one of the businesses on Rock Rose Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Kendall County, TX
Kendall County, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
City
Comfort, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 8-14, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 8-14, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

San Marcos man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2019 apartment parking lot murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Friday, 26-year-old An-Drew Stephen Jones was convicted of murder in the 2019 killing of Nicholas White in San Marcos. He'll serve a 65-year sentence. White, 22, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Uptown Square apartments on April 5, 2019. Witnesses on the scene said saw a man wearing a yellow shirt and smoking on the scene while he was apparently waiting on someone.
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Hidden Camera#Photography#Landlord#Hill Country#Cielito Lindo Ranch#Texas Vrbo
CBS Austin

Power outages in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy tweeted on Thursday night about power outages in South Austin. UPDATE: Power is back for the South Austin outage. They believe is a possible tree limb on the line. Crews will know more information once they arrive. Austin Energy says the outage map is...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Man charged for Downtown Austin robbery that ended in murder

A man has been charged with murder for a Downtown Austin robbery earlier this month that escalated into a deadly shooting. According to an arrest affidavit, 20-year-old Juan Eduardo Martinez is charged with first-degree felony murder. It happened Sunday, July 3, just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Fire burns 2 north Austin homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews said a fire burned two homes Friday morning in north Austin. One of the homes is likely a total loss, according to the fire department. AFD said one house was fully on fire when crews arrived, and the fire did spread to the outside of a second house, according to a social media post.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Public’s help wanted in identifying male remains found in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in Austin, Texas. Unidentified male remains were found in a wooded area off Alum Rock Drive in Austin on December 20, 2021. The victim’s remains were skeletal and […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas psychiatrist gets license suspended after arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man known for giving advice on mental health now has his medical license taken away. Dr. David Henderson is a psychiatrist who appeared on several news outlets including CBS 11 as an expert for multiple stories regarding mental health issues. But now, he has been arrested for two separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for instances on March 28 and April 1 of 2022.The Texas Medical Board on Tuesday temporarily suspended Henderson's medical license.According to an affidavit the two victims were his wife and Michael Wysocki, a family law attorney who knew Henderson for years...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

14-year-old shot in East Austin, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS responded to a shot call in the 6700 block of Sanshof Circle at 5:10 p.m. A 14-year-old male was shot and has been transported to the local trauma center with serious life-threatening injuries. Officers are on the scene investigating the case and trying to find...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy