Summers County child murdered, State Police investigating

UPDATE: 7/12/2022 10:45 pm- State Police have released new details involving the murder investigation in Summer County.

In a release from Captain R. A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, at 8:26 am on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, members of the Hinton Detachment and Summers County Sheriff’s Office responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area of Summers County for a reported death investigation.

When the first responders arrived on the scene they found a four-year-old girl deceased. According to investigators, Rusty Weikle, and Rebekah Weikle, both age 30 of Forest Hill, West Virginia were arrested for the child’s death.

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle have been charged with First Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Child Neglect Resulting in Death, and Conspiracy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– State Police are investigating the murder of a child in Summers County.

Sheriff Justin Faris with the Summers County Sheriffs Department confirmed to 59News that a young child was found murdered and an arrest was made. There is no threat to the public.

Sheriff Faris said State Police is leading the investigation with assistance from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department.

This investigation is considered ongoing and details are extremely limited. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.

