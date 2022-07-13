Aquarion Water Company acquires water system in Stratham

HAMPTON — Aquarion Water Company of New Hampshire recently announced that it has acquired the water system of Wiggin Way Winterberry Homeowners Association located in Stratham.

The acquisition adds 43 customers to Aquarion's Seacoast region service territory that now includes Stratham, in addition to Hampton, North Hampton, and Rye. The acquisition resulted from an interconnection order by the state of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and was subsequently approved by the state of New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission in March 2022. Aquarion had been providing water to the Wiggin Way Winterberry Homeowners Association through a wholesale arrangement since 2017.

The acquisition is the first for Aquarion-New Hampshire, and the 27th acquisition since 2011 for its parent, Aquarion Water Company.

“We’re pleased to now have the opportunity to provide safe, high-quality drinking water to families in Stratham,” said Donald Morrissey, president of Aquarion Water Company. “Through this acquisition, Aquarion will be able to make continued investment in the region’s infrastructure and deliver industry-leading customer service for years to come. We welcome the Wiggin Way customers to the Aquarion family.”

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 700,000 people in 69 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company, please visit www.aquarionwater.com or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater.