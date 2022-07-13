MLB corrects snubbing by selecting SF Giants lefty as an All-Star

HOUSTON (AP) — After collecting his MLB-leading 12th win Saturday, Justin Verlander wasn’t ready to reflect on how far he’s come this season. But the 39-year-old did take a moment to note how his almost two-year absence from the game after Tommy John surgery has made him appreciate his success a bit more. “I’ve said the word perspective here a lot, and I don’t take it for granted,” he said. “I think in the past I took a lot of things for granted, my health and some success when I was young, certainly not since I’ve been an Astro. But I think age and going through some stuff, has a way to help you grow up and realize some real positives that maybe you wouldn’t have taken a moment to realize before.” Verlander struck out 10 in six sharp innings and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO