MLB corrects snubbing by selecting SF Giants lefty as an All-Star
By Jeff Young
FanSided
3 days ago
There was no reason to leave SF Giants lefty Carlos Rodón off of the National League All-Star team. Despite this, Rodón was not originally announced as a selection on Sunday. MLB corrects snubbing by selecting SF Giants lefty as an All-Star. That glaring omission was fixed on...
HOUSTON (AP) — After collecting his MLB-leading 12th win Saturday, Justin Verlander wasn’t ready to reflect on how far he’s come this season. But the 39-year-old did take a moment to note how his almost two-year absence from the game after Tommy John surgery has made him appreciate his success a bit more. “I’ve said the word perspective here a lot, and I don’t take it for granted,” he said. “I think in the past I took a lot of things for granted, my health and some success when I was young, certainly not since I’ve been an Astro. But I think age and going through some stuff, has a way to help you grow up and realize some real positives that maybe you wouldn’t have taken a moment to realize before.” Verlander struck out 10 in six sharp innings and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi is coming up on two decades in a Major League Baseball front office, and he can't remember a deadline that was better for buyers than what he saw last July. The state of that market was a perfect fit for a Giants team that would go on to win the division, and Zaidi and Scott Harris made their biggest splash yet by trading for Kris Bryant.
"I said this on "The Herd" shortly after KD's trade request; somebody texted me, a good source, that Kevin Durant doesn't want to play with Kyrie [Irving] and that he wants to go to Golden State," Broussard said Thursday on ESPN's "First Things First". "I didn't put too much bass in my voice because it is, like Nick [Wright] said, it's hard to believe. I haven't confirmed it with Kevin Durant or his agent, so I am leaning towards, strongly leaning towards not believing that. But is it an impossibility? No."
It is an honor to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame but these 32 players are still stuck waiting for their call to Canton. Getting a ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an incredible honor for anyone who has ever played in the NFL. More than 26,000 players have suited up for an NFL game but just over 350 have been enshrined in Canton, making admission to the Hall an achievement only the greatest of the greats can achieve.
