“Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and handed the issue of reproductive rights over to the states, we’ve seen a huge uptick in people interested in traveling to California in order to procure abortions,” says Marilyn Beastie, director of bio-tourism at the San Diego Zoo. “It helps that Governor Newsom has promised that the state will be a sanctuary for those out-of-state travelers, and will even provide government assistance once they are here. We here at the Zoo realized that we had a unique opportunity to help.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO