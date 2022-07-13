ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail of arsonists found in Russia

Increasing fires both here in the Russian Federation and earlier about which I read in the USA. I never believed in their natural chance. If in the Russian Federation one can be suspected of arson by sympathizers in Ukraine, then in the burning forests and cities in the USA who sets...

Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has 'Less Than Two Years To Live,' Intelligence Officials Say

Rumors over Russian President Vladimir Putin's failing health have been a topic of discussion around the world since his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: Earlier, a U.S. Intelligence report said that Putin has cancer, now, the head of the Ukrainian Intelligence Service says that he is suffering from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has 'less than two years' to live.
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
The Independent

Vladimir Putin ally warns London ‘will be bombed first’ if World War 3 breaks out

London will be the first strategic Nato target to be hit by Russian missiles should a third world war erupt, a close ally of president Vladimir Putin has claimed.Speaking on Russian state TV, Andrey Gurulyov, an MP who sits on Moscow’s defence committee, described how a possible full-scale invasion of Nato’s Baltic state members would work.Mr Gurulyov, a former military commander and member of the pro-Putin United Russia party, said: “We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the first air operation.“No one will care if they are American or British; we would see them...
Newsweek

Former Russian Oligarch Warns Putin Will Invade NATO Territory

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a self-exiled Russian oligarch and a prominent critic of the Kremlin, said in a Thursday interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually wage war in NATO territory if the coalition doesn't help Ukraine win in the current conflict. Khodorkovsky made the warning during an interview with Euronews,...
Benzinga

Putin's 'Delusional' Imperial Dream Is Based On Controlling This Region — US Senators Have A Strategy To Stop Him

Experts in the U.S. have warned that President Joe Biden must prepare to stop Vladimir Putin from expanding the Russian empire amid his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: A pair of lawmakers cutting across party lines would introduce legislation later Tuesday that directs the Biden administration to develop a strategy toward the Black Sea region, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation told The Daily Beast.
Daily Beast

A Dire Warning: Putin Could Invade Europe Within a Year

Leaders of NATO member countries, including the United States, are cheering the decision to welcome Finland and Sweden into the alliance Wednesday as a bulwark against Russian aggression in Europe. But Russia might be coming for European countries beyond Ukraine in approximately a year’s time anyway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky...
