Planned Parenthood will not resume abortions in Pima County

Arizona@Work Pinal County has scheduled three job fairs over the next six weeks. July 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 North Idaho Rd. More than 20 employers are expected for the event, representing a range of industries and occupations, including manufacturing, of law enforcement, municipalities, administration, maintenance, and hospitality. An advisor from Arizona@Work Pinal County will be on hand to help with resume and cover letter writing and attendees are encouraged to bring current resumes for review. Printers will be available to print copies, and the first 75 attendees will receive portfolios for their materials.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO