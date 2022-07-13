ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Planned Parenthood will not resume abortions in Pima County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe areas impacted by the dust storm are along the I-10 corridor from Casa Grande to the Sun Lake and south Chandler area. Sen. Rodgers facing off against Sen. Townsend in Legislative District 7 race. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Both...

Opinion: Pima County Dems July 4 disrespect may backfire

Chris Matthews, during the “pre-MSNBC Celebrity” phase of his career, penned an article in 1991 for The New Republic in which he detailed the parentally partisan roles of the two major parties, based on the basic family unit. “‘Daddy’ (the Republican) locks the door at night and brings...
‘It’s really not safe to live here:’ Westlake Village Apartment tenants speak out against high crime impacting their homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An apartment on Tucson’s southside surrounded by crime. Residents of the Westlake Village Apartments are fearing for their safety. ″It just feels like it’s always something. It’s really not safe to live here. I don’t feel that this is any kind of environment anybody should live in,” Westlake Village Apartment tenant and mother Kaitlin Ibison said.
Rent hikes, Downtown boom spur gentrification of older neighborhoods

Eighteen months ago, Ariel Enriquez found space for his five children at Park Place Condominiums in north Tucson. Soon after they moved in, the rent went up $200, to $1,700. With his struggle to pay the increase, the single father fell behind and was charged late fees, pushing his rent over $1,800. The family was evicted in April.
Tucson House works to connect communities

The Tucson House has served as public housing for years. However, during the pandemic they started to take in vulnerable populations. The goal is to give them a steady place to stay while they get their feet under them. "I think it's just a lot harder to learn to be...
Need a job? Three job fairs are on tap around Pinal County

Arizona@Work Pinal County has scheduled three job fairs over the next six weeks. July 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 North Idaho Rd. More than 20 employers are expected for the event, representing a range of industries and occupations, including manufacturing, of law enforcement, municipalities, administration, maintenance, and hospitality. An advisor from Arizona@Work Pinal County will be on hand to help with resume and cover letter writing and attendees are encouraged to bring current resumes for review. Printers will be available to print copies, and the first 75 attendees will receive portfolios for their materials.
Human remains found on Arizona Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains found near Three Points on Friday afternoon. According to Pima County Sheriff Department, the remains were found near the area of Arizona Highway 286 Milepost 34. Search and Rescue Deputies responded to recover the remains. Deputies said nothing suspicious was noted. ——-
TPD received two new patrol cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded the Tucson Police Department a grant. The Tucson Police Department has received two new fully equipped patrol cars. "We are truly thankful to AZ GOHS Director Alberto Gutier for the continuing support and new equipment!" ~Tucson Police...
Violent crime spikes in southwest Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the third time in less than a month, Tucson police were called to the Westlake Village Apartments on Ajo Way. 36-year-old Jerome Encinas is now sitting in jail after an hours-long standoff. He’s no stranger to police with an extensive criminal past in...
For third time in less than month, Tucson apartment complex at center of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the third time in less than a month, Tucson police responded to an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side for a major incident. On Friday, July 15, Jerome Encinas was arrested at Westlake Village Apartments, 1502 West Ajo Way, after an hours-long standoff. The 36-year-old Encinas will face charges of attempted murder, prohibited possessor and an outstanding felony warrant, police said.
Splash Pad Open at Purple Heart Park!

Over 2,900 were in attendance on May 27. The ribbon cutting speakers were Mayor Regina Romero, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee, and Parks and Recreation Director Lara Hamway. Volunteers: Tucson Fire Cadets, Tucson Firefighters Association, Tucson Police Department, Public Safety Communications 911, Tucson Parks and Recreation, Tucson Water. Donations: DJ...
UArizona neurosurgery chair dies after motorcycle collision

Justin Cetas, MD, PhD, chair of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, died July 13 after a motorcycle collision with a tow truck, according to ABC affiliate KGUN. Investigators determined the "major contributing factor" was the truck failing to yield when making a left turn...
