Northumberland County, PA

Man beaten to death, three charged with homicide

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of three people.

According to PSP Northumberland County, the homicide occurred in the 400 block of Groover Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

As stated in court documents, a witness came forward to inform police that she saw Richard Jameson get beaten to death by three people at the residence and later buried in a hole.

The witness stated to investigators that in early 2020 Jameson was assaulted by a wooden paddle by Dorothy Huffman 44, Thomas Huffman 45, and Kayden Koser, 17, who is their nephew, according to documents.

The affidavit states, that Jameson collapsed after the assault with blood around his head, the witness said.

The witness continued stating Jameson was placed on a chair and when he collapsed again Dorothy pick him up, placed a pillow on the ground, and smashed Jameson’s head into it, as stated by authorities.

Investigators say the witness then saw Jameson’s body wrapped up in a comforter, get taken out of the home by Thomas and the nephew, and buried in a wooded area.

State police say the three individuals, Dorothy and Thomas Huffman, and Koser have been charged with:

  • Homicide
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Aggravated assault
  • Abuse of a corpse

All three were taken into custody and remain in the Northumberland County Prison awaiting arraignment. Koser is being charged as an adult. The investigation is ongoing.

Jenn Raup
3d ago

If the 17 year old was involved, say his name too! Old enough to murder another person, old enough for his name to be told as well

