PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you are looking to make some extra cash, the Maricopa County Elections Department has jobs for election season. It can even lead to a hefty bonus. The primary election is on Aug. 2 and the general election is in November. The county needs about 3,000 workers and these positions are paid. The pay varies but averages $15 an hour. The positions they are looking for are poll workers, call center employees, warehouse workers, as well as many others.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO