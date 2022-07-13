ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde mayor, council say release of hallway footage was 'chicken sh*t'

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Residents confronted the city council Tuesday...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

It's time to talk about criminal charges for Uvalde police leaders

Two months after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, new details of the already clouded and confounding law enforcement response are more disturbing than ever. On Tuesday, The Austin American-Statesman released security camera footage from inside Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting. Mercifully, that newspaper’s editors decided to mute the screams of wounded children dying in their classrooms, and replace it with captioning noting when screams are heard. For 77 minutes of footage, dozens of heavily armed police officers traipsed in, out and around the school, seemingly leaderless and befuddled.
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Texas Governor Shares Why Leaked Uvalde Footage Was So 'Shocking'

Footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead was leaked on Tuesday (July 12) by two local news outlets — KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman. Earlier this week, top cop in Texas Steven McCraw decried the video's release, saying...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
Bandera Bulletin

Remains identified as Brittany McMahon

Skeletal remains discovered in the Bandera Pass subdivision have been identified as belonging to Brittany McMahon, according to Bandera County Cheif Deputy Matt King. According to King, the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy from the Anthropology Department at Texas State University (TSU). King said McMahon's...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Mayor#Politics Local#Attendanceal City Council#Kvue#The Texas House
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy