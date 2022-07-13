FAQ: What renters, landlords need to know about Eugene's newly passed renter protections

Eugene officials have passed its first phase of renter protections that include a housing navigator and a cap on screening fees.

After months of discussion, City Council voted 6-2 to enact five protections that one councilor described as having minimal impact on landlords. The code changes will go into effect 31 days after the mayor signs the ordinance passed Monday night, which a spokesperson said should happen within the next couple of days.

Tenant advocates said the items cover everyday things people face when trying to find housing in Eugene.

“We are grateful that City Council listened to commonplace experiences throughout the process in this first step of renter protections and look forward to the continued support of the 52% of residents that live in Eugene,” said Tim Morris, executive director of the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association.

Councilors who voted in favor of the protections said they’re a long time coming, especially as the city’s rental vacancy sits around 1.5%.

Landlords have said while they understand the rental market is tight, they aren’t causing the instability, and they’ve argued the protections will lead some of them to pull available units and sell them rather than continue renting.

Gary Fisher, deputy executive director of Multifamily NW, said it’s unfortunate officials have “continued to prop up the tired narrative of housing providers versus renters” and said landlords have felt ignored through the process.

“Sound public policy is developed only with input from all impacted stakeholders and to pass comprehensive housing regulations – without the consultation of those providing it – is frankly irresponsible,” Fisher said.

Councilor Mike Clark, who voted against the changes to the rental housing code, said the intentions behind the protections are good, but the implementation ignores advice from people in the industry and data from Portland, which has similar protections in its code.

“This ordinance will make life considerably more expensive and harder for tenants,” Clark said.

What protections will become part of the rental housing code?

The code changes will go into effect 31 days after the mayor signs the ordinance, which a spokesperson said should happen Tuesday or Wednesday. The five protections that passed Monday night are:

1. Support services

The city will create and fund a rental housing navigator position. The person in that role will help expand and manage data collection on rentals, enforce protections and provide other support services, which could include a tenant hotline, risk mitigation funding and eviction diversion.

Support services will be for both tenants and landlords.

Genevieve Middleton, the city’s grants manager for community development, said the city plans to increase the rental housing code door fee from $10 to $20 for the first year the protections are in place to fund the services and the new position. That will generate around $360,000, she said.

2. Move-in and move-out documentation

This code change requires landlords to itemize and photo document the property condition at move-in and move-out.

It also requires landlords to itemize and photo document withholdings from security deposits.

Assistant City Attorney Lauren Summers said the code changes don’t preclude landlords from documenting issues that a photo can’t capture — such as odors — in other ways. It just means they have to provide at least a photo to document the issue, she said.

Councilor Alan Zelenka said while some landlords have argued the new requirement will be burdensome, he was able to take a video of everything in every room of his house in less than two minutes.

“I’m not sure what ‘overly burdensome’ means if it only took me that long to do that kind of documentation,” he said.

3. Rental history

The code changes also require landlords who receive a written request from a tenant to provide rental history up to two times per year even if the tenant hasn’t yet given notice that they plan to move out.

A memo from staff specifies that landlords could voluntarily provide a reference more than two times but won’t be required to do so.

4. Tenant educational information

The city will create, update and post educational material on the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants during eviction or other actions to end a tenancy. It will include at least the rental housing code and tenant protections.

Once that’s created, landlords must distribute the document along with rental agreements.

5. Cap on applicant screening fees

Eugene now limits the total fees per applicant to $10.

The code changes define these fees, often referred to as application fees or screening fees as “any payment of money required by a landlord of an applicant prior to entering into a rental agreement with that applicant for rental housing, the purpose of which is to pay the cost of processing an application for a rental agreement for rental housing.”

Councilor Randy Groves offered an amendment changing that maximum from $10 to $25 in an effort to “strike a balance.”

The council voted that proposed amendment down on a 3-5 vote.

Councilor Matt Keating, who voted against the amendment, said when he and his partner most recently applied for a place to live, they paid somewhere between $500 and $1,000 in application and screening fees.

“I hear what you’re trying to do, and I respect it,” he said. “I think that what’s in front of us, even though every applicant could be charged, keeps it affordable for applicants who are frantically trying to find a place to live in our community.”

Morris, the executive director of the tenant association, said families consistently say they pay “hundreds of dollars in screening fees just to be told ‘no’ at the front door.”

How will the city enforce the code changes?

Enforcement of the code changes will be complaint driven.

Tenants can file complaints directly with city code enforcement staff, rather than pursing potentially costly litigation, according to a staff memo and the renter protections roadmap , a document in development that outlines how the city will fund, implement and enforce proposed protections and their potential impacts.

A guide to the roadmap adds that city staff will start with outreach and education to “raise awareness of the new requirements and to minimize the need for enforcement.”

What other renter protections are being considered?

There are a few more renter protections that officials will consider as part of second and third phases:

Phase two: Limiting deposits, requiring landlords to process applications in the order received, and displacement assistance, which would require payment from a landlord to a tenant when a lease is legally terminated for no cause and the decision to terminate the lease is solely landlord related

Limiting deposits, requiring landlords to process applications in the order received, and displacement assistance, which would require payment from a landlord to a tenant when a lease is legally terminated for no cause and the decision to terminate the lease is solely landlord related Phase three: Prohibiting consideration of medical and education debt and limiting the use of credit scores in screening, loosening the minimum monthly gross income requirement and preventing or temporarily prohibiting no-cause evictions.

Staff are still completing research on the feasibility of protections in both of these later phases.

Councilors should have actionable information on the second phase by Nov. 1 and on the third phase by Feb. 1, 2023.

Councilor Randy Groves, who voted against the code changes, expressed frustration over what he sees as a failure to find a common ground and asked if it’s possible to schedule some kind of mediation before the council considers further protections.

Groves said he saw two rental houses on the market for sale during his drive to city hall and is worried about losing rentals when there’s already a shortage.

“We certainly have a problem we’re trying to address here, but at the same time, I think we need to be very careful in the next steps that we take,” he said.

Eugene renter protections

There's more information about the protections and the process at eugene-or.gov/4885/Renter-Protections-Process.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: FAQ: What renters, landlords need to know about Eugene's newly passed renter protections