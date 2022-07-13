Watertown High School gymnastics team to return to Dakota Gold Academy for practices

A lease agreement that will allow the high school gymnastics team to again practice at the Dakota Gold Academy has been approved by the Watertown School Board.

The gymnastics team, which currently has 16 athletes, has been practicing at the city auditorium, but the space is not large enough for the runway length needed for vaulting. The auditorium also has inadequate temperature control, and many athletes struggled to stay warm during practice, school board members learned at this week's meeting.

Before the district rented the auditorium for gymnastic practice, Dakota Gold housed the girls at the academy. But two years ago, the business switched ownership, and the school had to find a new practice mat for gymnastics as the new owners became acquainted with their business.

“We are very grateful to them,” Superintendent Jeff Danielsen told the Public Opinion. “We approached them to see if they were interested in having us back, and they agreed to a one-year lease.”

Dakota Gold also has a gymnastics program and all of of the needed equipment.

An additional benefit of using Dakota Gold for gymnastics practice is access to equipment that would not be easily accessed in other spaces.

“At the auditorium, we wished there was a landing pit for practice activities. Dakota Gold has this at their facility, and it would have been difficult to accommodate in other places we were looking at for gymnastics practice,” Danielsen said.

The school district also saves $4,000 annually with the lease agreement with Dakota Gold. The district’s one-year lease is for $14,000.

“This is very significant. I’m excited about it,” said school board member Stuart Stein during the meeting, “I appreciate all the legwork that went into it behind the scenes and my appreciation to Dakota Gold. This is big.”