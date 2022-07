FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 911 dispatchers who send police to calls are people too. After the tragedy where three police officers and a K-9 were killed in Floyd County, dispatchers from all over Kentucky went to cover shifts to allow the 911 dispatchers in the county a chance to mourn and attend funerals.

