Zeeland, MI

30th Annual Zeeland Pig Out will help raise funds for community education programs

By Sarah Leach, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
ZEELAND — Join Zeeland Fire Rescue for its 30th annual "Pig Out" on Thursday, July 21.

The community picnic will raise funds for the department and includes all-you-can-eat roasted pig, as well as games and live music from The Niche.

The Pig Out fundraiser will take place 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Lawrence Street Park, 100 W. Lawrence Ave. in Zeeland.

The price of tickets purchased in advanced is $12 for adults. On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased at Lawrence Park for $13 for adults and $6 for kids.

Advance tickets are available for purchase from Don's Flowers and Gifts, Zeeland Public Safety, Zeeland City Hall, ACE Hardware and Zeeland Fire Rescue members.

In addition to this being a community picnic, profits of the "Pig Out" are used by the Zeeland Fire Rescue Department to help cover the cost of community education programs.

The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

