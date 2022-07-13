‘We’re bringing it back’

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville Civic Center recently hosted songwriter showcase “Together in 1 House.” Featured local artists were husband and wife duo Justin & Tab, Jesse Priest, Tim Chandler, Emory Berrey and Daniel Harbison.

Presenting original material with a professional back-up band, each performed new music recently recorded with producer David Vest of E320 Productions. Vest’s project partner Kimberly Nicholson of Nashville-based independent artist develop agency ArtistUp worked with the singers/songwriters on development and marketing.

The showcase was the brainchild of Vest, who has produced and arranged hundreds of projects throughout the years for many successful artists and bands. He said his mission was to present a showcase of artists who exhibit a “classic Alabama sound.”

“For several years I’ve wanted to bring the music back to Alabama. After the Muscle Shoals music scene moved into Nashville, the music changed,” he said. “I have felt for years that there is a specific sound of the songwriters and artists from Alabama. My goal is to capture that sound that is truly the musical soul of Alabama – those earthy roots that seem to come from the dirt and the river – and create some amazing music.”

Each of the artists, although performing different styles, writes from personal experiences and aims to give listeners art they can relate to.

Husband and wife duo Justin & Tab (Sara Gladney for The Cullman Tribune)

Some of the new music released on Saturday included Chandler’s “Queen of Montgomery,” Berrey’s Contemporary Christian single “Movin’ on Out,” Harbison’s “Damage Done,” Justin & Tab’s recently completed first album self-titled “Justin & Tab” and Priest’s “Coming Back Around,” from his newest album “Alabama Bloodline.”

All of the artists perform at local venues two to three times a week, working to revitalize the music scene in Cullman. Priest spoke about the group’s appreciation for Vest and his vision of bringing attention to the different styles of music being performed by local Alabama artists.

“We’ve been wanting to build a music scene in Alabama. Me, Daniel, Justin, Tab, Emory, all of them- I love these guys to death,” he grinned. “ We’re bringing it back .”

Discover more about each artist: Home (jessepriestmusic.com) , Home | Emory Berry (emoryberrey.com) , Daniel Harbison | Facebook , Tim Chandler | Facebook , Justin and Tab music | Facebook .

