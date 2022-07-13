Erie County reports first malaria case since 2018

An Erie County resident was diagnosed earlier this year with malaria, a mosquito-borne parasitic disease usually found in tropical climates.

The case was reported in May and is the county's first malaria diagnosis since 2018, when four cases were identified.

"The reported case of malaria in May 2022 was from an infection outside of the country," Sue Carlson, R.N., communicable diseases supervisor for the Erie County Department of Health, said in an email. "The vast majority of cases of malaria diagnosed in the United States are in travelers returning from international travel."

County health officials declined to provide additional details about the case, citing patient privacy laws.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that infects a certain type of mosquito that feeds on humans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website. It causes flu-like symptoms at first and can lead to a life-threatening infection if left untreated.

"I have been seeing people with malaria episodically in Erie for the past 40 years," said Howard Nadworny, M.D., a Saint Vincent Hospital infectious diseases specialist and county health department adviser. "It is totally related to mosquito exposure in tropical areas."

To reduce their risk of malaria, travelers heading to those areas can be prescribed certain antibiotics, Nadworny said. They also should take the following precautions:

Spray their clothing with permethrin.

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET, especially if they go outside in the evenings when mosquitoes are likely to feed.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.