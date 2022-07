An American lawyer who defended murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been detained in the United Arab Emirates, sparking further controversy around President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East.Asim Ghafoor was detained at Dubai airport on Thursday while travelling to Istanbul for a family wedding, according to Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN).The human rights group said Mr Ghafoor is being held in a detention facility in Abu Dhabi on charges related to an in absentia conviction for money laundering.Mr Ghafoor, a US citizen and civil rights attorney from Virginia who previously worked as an attorney for Khashoggi,...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO